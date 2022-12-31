Kari Fratusco, a Student Resource Officer (SRO) with the Boise Police Department, leads a group of fellow officers through a door during a training scenario in August. The training is meant to sharpen the tactical skills of the officers in the event of an active shooter.
A cloud of smoke forms as 30mm rounds leave the gun of an A-10 “Warthog” attack aircraft as it makes a gun run during the “Hawgsmoke” competition at Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home on Sept. 8, 2022. The competition, that included both bombing and gunnery accuracy, involved 15 squadrons from various U.S. bases.
Smoke rises into the sky near a parked Boeing 727 airliner during a disaster simulation at the Boise Airport in August. The scenario-based simulation involved a fictional charter plane’s landing gear failing to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, center, shows Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, left, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, right, a wall listing the names of people with the company that hold U.S. Patents during a tour of one of the buildings on Sept. 12
Curran Terrell, 3, faces a large decorative werewolf lurking in the front yard of a home along Harrison Boulevard in Boise in late October. Each year the street is decked out for Halloween in preparation for thousands of area trick-or-treaters.
Kari Fratusco, a Student Resource Officer (SRO) with the Boise Police Department, leads a group of fellow officers through a door during a training scenario in August. The training is meant to sharpen the tactical skills of the officers in the event of an active shooter.
A cloud of smoke forms as 30mm rounds leave the gun of an A-10 “Warthog” attack aircraft as it makes a gun run during the “Hawgsmoke” competition at Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home on Sept. 8, 2022. The competition, that included both bombing and gunnery accuracy, involved 15 squadrons from various U.S. bases.
Smoke rises into the sky near a parked Boeing 727 airliner during a disaster simulation at the Boise Airport in August. The scenario-based simulation involved a fictional charter plane’s landing gear failing to extend, causing the aircraft to lose control on the runway.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, center, shows Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, left, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, right, a wall listing the names of people with the company that hold U.S. Patents during a tour of one of the buildings on Sept. 12
Curran Terrell, 3, faces a large decorative werewolf lurking in the front yard of a home along Harrison Boulevard in Boise in late October. Each year the street is decked out for Halloween in preparation for thousands of area trick-or-treaters.