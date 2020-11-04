Blaine and Twin Falls counties are reporting the first two flu-related deaths of the season.
A Blaine County man older than 60 and a Twin Falls woman older than 80 died of the flu, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Both were also infected with the coronavirus.
Their deaths are the first of the state’s 2020-21 flu season, which claims an average of 41 lives each year. Most of the people who die of the flu in Idaho are older than 50, according to the release.
The department in the release urges everyone older than six months to get a flu vaccine. It won’t prevent COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — but it can cut down on the spread of the flu.