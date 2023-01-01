Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As I order (and re-order) my personal list of the year’s top movies, I’m struck by how many of these films are available on home streaming already, allowing film fans to enjoy quality cinema in their own living room. Then again, some of these titles will only work as a communal event, which means that if you don’t yet dare venture out to a movie theater, you might not get the movie’s full impact.

With that in mind, here are my picks for the best films of 2022

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments