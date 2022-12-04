Support Local Journalism


You better watch out because Santa Claus is coming to town, and this time he’s going to punish some of the bad guys on his naughty list in the new, unapologetically brutal Christmas movie known as “Violent Night.”

Look, this is one of those movies that doesn’t really require a review. If you’ve seen the poster, where David Harbour playing Santa Claus is splattered with blood and chewing on a candy cane as if it were a cigar, then you’ll get the vibe and be able to decide if this movie is for you. For my part, I do enjoy a darkly comic action movie, so I had a blast watching Jolly Old St. Nick take on a highly trained group of mercenaries. Then again, I’ll understand if grandma may want to skip this film.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com

