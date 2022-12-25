Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Following the unexpected success of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” in 2019, Netflix plopped down a staggering $450 million for the rights to the next two sequels. It was a big gamble, but the bet seems to be paying off because the first of those sequels, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is a crowd-pleasing, murder-mystery delight.

The new film retains all of the silly charm of the original and ratchets things up a notch. The characters are funnier, the production design is more lavish, and the mystery is harder to crack. The only thing that remains the same is detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who is as charming as ever.

Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press and seen weekly on KFDM-TV. Sean welcomes comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments