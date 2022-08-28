Support Local Journalism


Over 100 motorcyclists roared (quietly) through Emmett on Saturday as part of a rally ride through the Treasure Valley. Many of the riders were Veterans showing their support for the Idaho Veterans Network and honoring IVN co-founder Marnie Adamson Bernard.

A number of Bernard’s former Emmett High School classmates were among those who gathered along Washington Avenue in clusters from the Payette River Bridge to Highway 16, waving flags to salute the veterans and remember Marnie who passed away nearly ten months ago.

