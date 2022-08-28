...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures in the mid 90s to 105 expected.
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
IVN Ride for Veterans comes through Emmett on Saturday.
The IVN ride swept through Emmett in about five different groupings to complete a circuit that began and ended in Meridian but looped through Horseshoe Bend and Emmett — Marnie Adamson Bernard’s home town.
Flags were on display throughout most of the Emmett Farmer’s Market as part of an impromptu show of support to Veterans as the IVN motorcycle rally came by Blaser Park and the Market on Saturday.
Over 100 motorcyclists roared (quietly) through Emmett on Saturday as part of a rally ride through the Treasure Valley. Many of the riders were Veterans showing their support for the Idaho Veterans Network and honoring IVN co-founder Marnie Adamson Bernard.
A number of Bernard’s former Emmett High School classmates were among those who gathered along Washington Avenue in clusters from the Payette River Bridge to Highway 16, waving flags to salute the veterans and remember Marnie who passed away nearly ten months ago.
Booths at the Emmett Farmer’s Market were decorated in flags as well, a visible salute to the veterans as they motored past Saturday morning.
The Idaho Veterans Network was founded by Bernard and Thomas Obstarczyk in 2009 to provide a wide variety of support services to veterans. Many of those who have benefitted from the programs were on the ride Saturday.
One of the key services that differentiates IVN from other veteran service organizations is a Peer-to-Peer Support Group. This group provides a safe and supportive environment for veterans to share and discuss their experiences. If you are a veteran who would like to attend this group, please contact Ron Bowers at rlbowers03@idvetnet.com for details.
IVN’s website is active and you are encouraged to visit at IDVETNET.ORG and sign up for notifications. Follow the website events calendar for announcements about IVN events (annual motorcycle ride), activities, and service opportunities. If you are a veteran, or a family member of a veteran, you can also follow on a private Facebook page, IDAHO VETERANS NETWORK. Be aware that, because this is a private page, you will be asked some screening questions before access is allowed. The IVN Facebook page is now followed by nearly 3500 people and it has been of immense help to those seeking advice and direction on veteran-related issues.