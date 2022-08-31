...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Mosquito bite prevention beyond Labor Day
By MESSENGER INDEX STAFF
newsroom@messenger-index.com
As the Labor Day weekend approached, Canyon County residents were being issued a second warning to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquitoes and the diseases that they carry, such as West Nile virus.
According to the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District three additional mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus last week one near Wilder and the other two near Parma, ID.
Lunders explained that the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District routinely sets gravid traps and dry ice baited EVS Traps at over 100 locations throughout Canyon County to monitor for adult mosquito populations and the presence of vector borne diseases. To date, the District has tested over 750 mosquito pools this season for West Nile virus, four of which have tested positive.
The staff of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has increased surveillance and control measures in response to the increased public health threat.
“With the increased risk of West Nile virus, we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites while enjoying the outdoors,” said Lunders. He offered the following suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for 7 days it can produce mosquitoes.
• Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
• Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storm drains and other areas that hold water.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
Additional information on West Nile Virus is on the Web at: