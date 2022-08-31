Support Local Journalism


As the Labor Day weekend approached, Canyon County residents were being issued a second warning to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquitoes and the diseases that they carry, such as West Nile virus.

According to the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District three additional mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus last week one near Wilder and the other two near Parma, ID.

