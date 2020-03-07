The College of Idaho men's basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the nation, and heads to its NAIA national tournament this week as the overall No. 1 seed.
Last fall, the Yotes’ football team finished Top 5 in the nation.
Those programs have won 41 of 45 games since last fall — with 64 Idaho high school graduates on the rosters.
Since 2011, student-athletes at the small liberal arts college in Caldwell have produced more than 24 national championships. Baseball, basketball and skiing have won national team titles.
In many years, softball, volleyball, women’s basketball, swimming/diving and cross country crank out championships and compete for national titles.
Gaudy as the success appears, here’s the amazing part: The College of Idaho’s annual athletic department budget is a few nickels shy of $2.5 million.
Or roughly $500,000 more than what Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin will make in a single season.
There’s big business — and tremendous pressure to produce — at the highest level of college athletics.
There’s the business of begging — and a sense of modesty and life balance — at the College of Idaho level of athletics.
Why all the success in Caldwell, despite such a frightening budget?
It’s corny. But it’s true.
It’s family.
“It’s kind of a throwback to what college athletics used to be,’’ said C of I co-president Jim Everett, the former CEO of the Treasure Valley YMCA. “Our kids get it. They aren’t entitled.
“We’re like Coach Pete (former Boise State football coach Chris Petersen) — we love each other and we focus on the whole person, all the stuff that goes into success. … I’m sure you can find other programs like that, but I don’t know if you can find it as consistent as we have it at the college right now.’’
A family-friendly environment exists at the College of Idaho for a couple of reasons, mostly because of the small size.
There are roughly 1,100 students at the College of Idaho, and a shocking 476 of them are student-athletes. By all accounts, the athletic department gets along with the faculty, unlike recent reports at Colorado State, Eastern Washington and other universities where faculty and staff are lobbying to reduce the athletic footprint/financial burden on their respective campuses.
“Our faculty gets it,’’ Everett said. “Having strong athletics does wonders for you, and Boise State taught us that. Their rise in every regard, academically, their profile, can all be traced back to athletics, probably more than I want to admit.’’
There’s a consistency factor on the College of Idaho campus, as well — and it feeds directly into the family factor.
The College of Idaho has had two athletic directors in 39 years — Marty Holly and Reagan Rossi.
A tennis coach has been on campus for 35 years, baseball and skiing coaches have been there for 30 years, the volleyball coach for 19 years, a soccer coach for 15 and a softball coach for 13.
Of the 14 head coaches on campus, nine are College of Idaho graduates.
All of them are rich in success, none are rich in paychecks.
“We don’t pay very well,’’ admits Rossi, the former women’s basketball coach who took over for the legendary Holly in 2016.
This is where family comes to the rescue — again.
These days, it costs about $120,000 to get a degree from the College of Idaho, where tuition is $30,000 a year.
If you’re an employee at the college, your immediate family attends for free.
If you’re a coach, you’re encouraged to bring your children to campus, to practice, to games. And eventually to college.
“Our success starts with family and the commitment to a family environment,’’ Rossi said.
She has no problem firing the bad apples, and has done so during her short tenure as AD. With so many veteran coaches, staying in the same place for so long, she fights against complacency by promoting a balanced life.
“I want them to take time off. I want to provide flexibility,’’ Rossi said. “Except for some camps, the campus is a ghost town in the summer.’’
The College of Idaho environment isn’t for everyone — the liberal arts education mixed with the dominant athletics. Small budgets, bus travel, constant fundraising and coaches sticking around forever in a utopian environment is a tune out for some.
But you can’t argue with success, especially in comparison to other small athletic departments in this state.
This season, the football and men’s basketball teams at Idaho and Idaho State have lost 61 of 84 games. Those athletic departments lack veteran leadership, and the bond between sports-campus-fans is fragile at best. Both programs are broke, in miserable shape and going nowhere.
Give me the College of Idaho every time.
All the time.
The Yotes’ administration is counting on continued athletic success and a campus enrollment to eventually reach 1,200 students. There were 406 new students last fall, 15 percent bigger than any new class in school history.
“Our profile is on the rise,’’ Everett said.
The success of athletics is playing the biggest role.
“We’re doing some great things here,’’ Rossi said, “and we are not done yet.’’
