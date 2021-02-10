Middle and high school students in the West Ada School District are set to return to in-person classes four days a week when they come back from spring break.
The district’s board on Tuesday voted to transition grades 6-12 from a hybrid, alternating day schedule, effective March 30. Mondays will continue to be fully remote; classes will be held Tuesdays through Fridays in person if two conditions are met:
- Student-teacher coronavirus case rates remain below 2% for two consecutive weeks before reopening.
- All district staff have the chance to receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before reopening.
These grade levels will join K-5 students, who in November began attending class in-person daily, five days a week.
The rollback of coronavirus-prevention measures departs from the advice of Dr. David Pate, who has advised the district throughout the school year, most recently against returning in-person daily as new variants of COVID-19 spread across the U.S. The decision also modifies the recommendation of an advisory committee set up by the district, which proposed a full return two weeks later to dodge logistical challenges.
PUSHBACK
Trustee Ed Klopfenstein was the sole dissenter in the board’s 4-1 vote, favoring an amended proposal that would grant Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells discretion to keep schools in a hybrid model longer, giving administrators “the ability to be flexible and make sure our numbers are down.”
“Dr. Pate himself had said in (advisory committee) meetings … he'd be much more supportive of this change,” Klopfenstein said, “but because there is this unknown of the new variant, he did struggle with reducing or eliminating distancing in our schools.”
The past few days Pate has raised the alarm on several new variants of COVID-19 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about, particularly B. 1. 1. 7, which emerged in the U.K. and is now in the U.S.
“… Those countries that are dealing with B.1.1.7 now emphasize that physical distancing is your only hope to avoid uncontrolled spread of this new, more contagious variant,” Pate tweeted. “So, while I support continuing school in hybrid, (Boise School District) and (West Ada School District) risk wide-spread outbreaks if they have all students back in school at the same time when B.1.1.7 arrives, which is exactly what happened in the UK leading to school closures. Having all students back at the same time risks sending all students back to remote.”
After walking through some West Ada schools, Pate echoed what district administrators have said: most classrooms aren’t big enough to promote social distancing, even with half of students in attendance. The district’s move will cut the distance between students in half, he argued.
But Trustee Rene Ozuna said that’s a necessary risk.
“They can’t support a full-return because we’re walking away from six feet of physical distancing,” she said. “It's our responsibility to look at that and weigh that against the educational risk to our students and the social-emotional risk to our students if we don’t bring them back.”
Operational challenges also complicated the board’s decision. Substitute teacher shortages this school year “have been more challenging than ever before,” Chief Human Resources Officer Dave Roberts said. Trustee Rusty Coffelt, who eventually motioned for a March 29 opening, worried about staffing concerns in special education and busing.
With staffing shortages unlikely to diminish during the first two weeks of April, Coffelt pushed to reopen earlier. The largest downside to opening mid-quarter: students won't be able to switch between the district's virtual option, Virtual School House, and in-person learning until April, Assistant Superintendent Bret Heller said. The fourth quarter starts April 9 for high schools and April 13 for middle schools — the two dates the reopening committee recommended returning on.
SUPPORT
The board decision came after several parents testified in support of a return to in-person daily classes. Though one asked the district not to accelerate a full-time return, others emotionally begged the board for immediate change.
A parent of six district students, Alexandria Lucas said, “My sixth grade through 12th grade kids have fallen through the cracks.”
Three high school students also attended, saying part-time classes have taken a toll on their mental health and academic performances.
Pressed to quantify those ills, Heller said the number of “F” grades received last semester increased 2-3%, an admittedly “subjective” measure. He also mentioned the district has not recorded any suicides this school year, but didn’t have any other statistics related to mental health outcomes.
West Ada, Idaho’s largest district, is one of a few statewide to consider a full-time return this week, Idaho Education News reported. Boise School District will continue in a hybrid model for now after considering a change Monday.
West Ada will see its middle and high school classrooms fuller than they've been since schools shut down last spring. In March, middle and high schools may reopen on separate dates if one level satisfies established reopening criteria before another. Individual schools may still return to remote-only instruction if clusters break out within them; those shutdown calls will continue to be made on a case-by-case basis.