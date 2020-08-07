Friday
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, 11 a.m., Art Source Gallery, 1015 Main St.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Online — Video Speed Dating, 8 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Meridian — Book Grab Bag Sale, 9:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Friends of the Meridian Library District.
Meridian — Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Sunday
Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 11 a.m., Ste. 19348 Lowell Road.
Monday
Boise — Boise Shakespeare Comedy & Fools, Ages 8—14, 9:30 a.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — American Sign Language Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — PRESENTED IN SPANISH: Credit Matters: Know Your Score and More, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Virtual Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online —Virtual Speed Dating, 8 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Wednesday
Nampa — Idaho Job & Career Fair, 10 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. IBL Events Inc.
Online — Cybersecurity: The Legal 411: Operating a Company (part 2 of 3), 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, Dan Costello opens for Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats, 6 p.m. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Online — Budgeting For Life: Identity Theft Prevention, 6 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Thursday
Zoom — Let’s Dance! Storytime with Valerie Bolling, 10 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Zoom — Bilingual Book Club — Fruit of the Drunken Tree/ La Fruta del borrocharo, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.