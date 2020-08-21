Friday
Meridian — MOSS STEM Kits available to pick up, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration at Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Video Speed Dating, 8 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Artisans for Hope Mask Sale, 10 a.m., corner of 15th & Hays streets.
Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability, 10 a.m., 1310 W. State St.
Boise — LUNAFEST (in-person and online) 12:30pm, The Flicks, 646 W. Fulton St. Soroptimist Int’l of Boise.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Sunday
Meridian — Fountain Square Fine Arts, The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Monday
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Book Talkse, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Auditions: Opera Idaho’s Children’s Choruses, 4 p.m., Opera Idaho, 513 S. 8th St.
Online — American Sign Language practice group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Boise — Doing Business with the Federal Government, 9 a.m., U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Files for Life webinar series, 6 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Instagram Live — Helen Corcoran — Queen of Coin and Whispers, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Boise — Meriwether Spritzers for Summer!, 5 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. 9th St.
Boise — Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and The Oliphants: Virtual Alive After Five Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., downtownboise.org.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Online — Speed Dating, 8 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Thursday
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Employee to Entrepreneur: Build, Buy or Franchise and How to Finance, 11 a.m. Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Remote Working & Cybersecurity, 11 a.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd. CloudNuance
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Writers in the Attic: Apple Book Launch Party, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin. thecabinidaho.org.