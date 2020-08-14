Friday
Meridian — Expanded OUTDOOR Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration. Art Source Gallery. 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability, 11:30 a.m., 1310 W. State St.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Speed Dating, 8 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Online — Picture Books Un-Bookclub with Jackie and Jane Alice, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop Instagram.
Nampa — Silver Screen on the Green — “Mulan” (Live), 8:30 p.m., Optimist Park. 16680 11th Ave. N.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Online — Celebrate Frida Kahlo!, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop Facebook.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Online — Bookstore Romance Day!, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop Facebook.
Boise — Pop-Up Market, 4 p.m., Boise Rescue Mission Warehouse, 308 S. 24th S.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Online — Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side (Livestream Event), 6 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. morrisoncenter.com.
Caldwell — Hot Potato Festival, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Sunday
Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Monday
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Aromatherapy & Emotions I free consultation, 12 p.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. 8th St.
Online — American Sign Language practice group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business™, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Breathe the Sky Book Release — Michelle Hazen and Devri Walls, 5 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop. Crowd Cast.
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin. thecabinidaho.org.
Wednesday
The American Red Cross is seeking plasma and blood donations. Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid. Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Aug. 19: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110
Online — Employment Law: The Legal 411: Operating a Company (part 3 of 3), 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Boise — Women’s Suffrage at 100: Standing Together Exhibit Open House, 12 p.m., 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Online — History Happy Hour: Beer, Brewers, and Breweriana, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Online — Steve Fulton Music and Dustin Morris and Friends: Alive After Five free summer concert series, 6 p.m., downtownboise.org/events/alive-after-five.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Thursday
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.