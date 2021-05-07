This week:
Eric Church tickets on sale Friday
CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is scheduled to perform his “The Gather Again Tour” at Boise State’s ExtraMile Arena April 29, 2022. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 through ericchurch.com.
Great Garden Escape tickets go on sale Friday
A series of live music performances is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Meditation Garden beginning June 24. Tickets for members go on sale May 3, and for general admission 10 a.m. May 7. More information is available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/great-garden-escape/.
Cycle For Independence returns virtually Saturday
The Cycle for Independence is a major annual fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, “our way of having fun while helping ensure that blind and visually impaired Idahoans can live the life they want,” event organizers stated.
Participants may complete their rides on the event’s established routes, or anywhere of their choosing May 8-22. Registration and more information is available at cycleforindependence.org or by contacting Allan Schneider: aaschneider@hotmail.com or 208-870-4831. Cycle For Independence is described as a great festival for the whole family.
Indian Creek Plaza to host Mothers Day Vintage Market Saturday
Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza will “transform into a bountiful outdoor flea market” with vendors selling jewelry, gifts, antiques and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is at indiancreekplaza.com.
Meridian Main Street Market is every Saturday
Meridian Main Street Market is now open for the season at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Mark Your Calendars ...
Eagle announces 20th anniversary rodeo
The 2021 Eagle Rodeo, described as the “best small town throw down around,” will be held June 10-12 at the arena, located next to Avimor off Highway 55. Gates open every night at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at EagleRodeo.com and will also be available at the gate.
Bloom: A Reading Series is at the Idaho Botanical Garden
In partnership with Storyfort, the event will feature podcasts and creatieve written fiction and nonfiction work from local poets, playwrights, and others. The season continues 5:30–7:30 in the Meditation Garden the second Monday of the month. Gates open 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. The full schedule of creative presenters, and ticket reservations, are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bloom-a-reading-series-april-12/.
Dinosaurs are coming to Ford Idaho Center May 14
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are featured in what is described as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that is coming to the Ford Idaho Center May 14-23. The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, event organizers stated in a recent press release, and Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.