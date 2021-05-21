This week ...
1st Annual Kuna Hometown Fair May 21-23
Enjoy carnival rides and games, local food and wares vendors, live entertainment, a dancing contest and more starting 3 p.m. Friday and ending 5 p.m. Sunday. More information, including a full schedule of events, is available through the City of Kuna’s Facebook page and website.
Meridian Main Street Market May 22
Meridian Main Street Market is now open for the season at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Rediscovered Books to host:
Virtual PreK story times with author Jennifer Adams (I am a Kindness Hero) on Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. On June 1 4 p.m. MST, author Jonathan Stutzman (Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse) and illustrator Heather Fox celebrate the Book Birthday for their new series Fitz & Cleo. Registration information is online rdbooks.org.
Virtual conversation (free) with children’s authors Remy Lai (“Pie in the Sky) and Kelly Yang (“Front Keys”) about Remy’s new middle grade graphic novel, “Pawcasso,” 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 on CrowdCast.
About the authors:
Remy Lai studied fine arts, with a major in painting and drawing, according to the event announcement. She was born in Indonesia, grew up in Singapore and currently lives in Brisbane.
Kelly Yang is the New York Times-bestselling author of “Front Desl,” and winner of the 2019 Asian Pacific American Award for Children’s Literature, the event announcement stated.
Explore Idaho History
Join Preservation Idaho every Saturday at 10 a.m. for an approximately 1.5 hour guided walking tour through 150 years of history and architecture, from Basque sheepherders to political powerhouses and local sandstone to Egyptian hieroglyphics, this tour makes history come alive. Walking tours will be held rain or shine starting May 22. Please register in advance at preservationidaho.org/walking-tours. For additional information or questions about the tour contact Preservation Idaho Tour Coordinator Gaby Thomason at 208-353-2011 or gaby@preservationidaho.org.
Mark your calendars ...
Rediscovered Books announces various live and virtual children’s events
In-person Tasty Tales is back 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday at Cecil D. Andrus Park in Boise featuring free stories, snacks and fun. DELUXE Tasty Tales ($5) is on the last Tuesday of the month, and includes craft activities and a special treat. In Caldwell the event is Thursday 10-11 a.m. in the Garden at Rediscovered Books Caldwell.
Rediscovered Books “Duck into a Book” Summer Reading program is kicking off June 1 for two sessions (June and July) for grades 1-3 and 4-6. Cost is $30 per session that includes one hardback/graphic novel and two paperbacks, Zoom codes to author events and Book club, assorted camp goodies, and an in-person get together at the end of the session.
Kuna Flea Market is June 5
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. Next flea market date is June 5. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market “K-Town” Facebook page.
Visit the Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market June 4-5
At the Farmhouse has announced The Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market Friday, June 4 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Bachman Family Ranch, 30631 Hot Springs Road in Bruneau, Idaho. The event will feature live music and food and beverages while browsing vintage and handmade goods from local vendors at this pop-up market in the meadow. The full list of hand-picked vendors and live art workshop details will be updated on the At the Farmhouse website: atthefarmhouse.com/pages/events.
Parking is available on one side of the pasture and the market is hosted on the other. Masks are not required but a personal option. Porta toilets, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available onsite throughout the event. General admission is $7 for one day or $10 for both days. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at the gate: eventbrite.com/e/farmhouse-collective-summer-open-meadow-market-tickets-151892479495. More information is also available via Facebook.
Music Theatre of Idaho to present ‘Evita’
As COVID-19 restrictions are reduced and businesses are opening back up, Music Theatre of Idaho is enthusiastically announcing “the amazing return of our Broadway season,” which will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” June 10–12.
Seating will be nearly full scale, event organizers announced, with a small section of the auditorium reserved for those who would like to attend in a socially distanced manner. The show runs at 7:30 each night, with an additional 1:30 matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $23-$25, plus tax and ticketing. Season tickets are also available for the remainder of The 2021 season. More details are at BroadwayNampa.org or by calling 208-468-2385.
Meridian Symphony to present ‘Tribute to Gene Kleiner’
The Meridian Symphony has announced it will present a “Tribute to Gene Kleiner” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Bandshell, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. The free outdoor concert is sponsored by the City of Meridian and is the signature musical event of Meridian Art Week. “Bring a picnic and a blanket or chair and enjoy some of the Symphony’s ‘greatest hits.’” For more information call 208-891-2721 and visit meridiansymphony.org.