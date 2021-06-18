This week ...
Sparklight Movie Night
Sparklight Movie Night will feature ‘Moana’ 7 p.m. in Settlers Park.
Local refugees selling handmade products
Artisans for Hope is having a sale of items made by refugees every Saturday this summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of their studio, 15th and Hays streets in Boise. Items for sale include knit scarfs, hats, handmade aprons, purses, jackets, and many other fun items. The refugees who make these items get 75% of the price.
Meridian Main Street Market
Meridian Main Street Market is now open for the season at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Ride for Man Therapy awareness
One More Day and the Ada County Coroner’s Office have partnered to launch the 2021 Suicide Shake Down Run & Rally — Introducing Man Therapy 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. There will be live music, games and booths, food trucks and more. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m.
Visit Flying M Nampa’s Super Summer Craft Market
Over 20 Treasure Valley makers and artists will come together at Flying M Nampa 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Additional food options will be on site starting at 11, including Kanak Attack and Gelato Shop. More information is at flyingmcoffee.com/supersummer.
Mark your calendars ...
Two-Wheeled Wanderer to speak at Trailhead luncheon event
Ted Kunz, also known as the Two-Wheeled Wanderer, will be speaking at Trailhead Boise’s first in-person Lunch & Learn 11 a.m. June 23, 500 S. Eighth St. in downtown. Kunz went on a two-year adventure on a bicycle ride, which took him to Africa during the global pandemic. He helped build a school science laboratory in Zambia, and has is currently publishing a book in partnership with the Idaho Press. The Lunch & Learn event is free and open to the public. More information is available at eventbrite.com and trailheadboise.org.
Summer Barnsale June 24-25
The Merq in Eagle is hosting Summer Barnsale starting 9 a.m. Thursday and ending 5 p.m Friday. The event is free, and more information is available on Facebook.
World Refugee Day is June 26
World Refugee Day will be recognized through mobile block parties Saturday, June 26. The World Refugee Day Mobile Celebration will be coming to various neighborhoods in Boise for small, socially-distanced parties, event organizers stated on the website, and the parties will feature world music DJs, storytellers, dances free food and more.
The schedule to-date is:
Noon — Sunset Park
2 p.m. — Idaho Capital Asian Market Plaza