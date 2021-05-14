Meridian Symphony to present ‘Tribute to Gene Kleiner’
The Meridian Symphony has announced it will present a “Tribute to Gene Kleiner” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Bandshell, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. The free outdoor concert is sponsored by the City of Meridian and is the signature musical event of Meridian Art Week. “Bring a picnic and a blanket or chair and enjoy some of the Symphony’s ‘greatest hits.’” For more information call 208-891-2721 and visit meridiansymphony.org.
Music Theatre of Idaho to present ‘Evita’
As COVID-19 restrictions are reduced and businesses are opening back up, Music Theatre of Idaho is enthusiastically announcing “the amazing return of our Broadway season,” which will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” June 10–12.
Seating will be nearly full scale, event organizers announced, with a small section of the auditorium reserved for those who would like to attend in a socially distanced manner. The show runs at 7:30 each night, with an additional 1:30 matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $23-$25, plus tax and ticketing. Season tickets are also available for the remainder of The 2021 season. More details are at BroadwayNampa.org or by calling 208-468-2385.
The Music Theatre of Idaho has been a staple in Nampa for over 20 years, according to the announcement, and was hit particularly hard during the pandemic as a performing arts institution. It has been partnering with the Nampa Civic Center nearly the entire time to produce its broadway classics performances.
“Last year, when mandates were passed down and auditoriums were shuttered, the MTI worked in a creative manner to maintain it’s continuous streak of providing family friendly entertainment to the Treasure Valley,” event organizers stated in the announcement. “It was a tough job — when the 600 hundred seat Nampa Civic Center would only allow about 150 patrons (socially distanced by six feet), it brought potential revenues per show, down to 30% of regular expectations. Through a lot of creative thinking, problem solving and advising from local health officials, the MTI made it through the pandemic, with our acting company and season subscribers in tact.”
Meridian Main Street Market is every Saturday
Meridian Main Street Market is now open for the season at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead is open
Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead stakeholders describe a tour through the historic property as a fun and educational activity for children and parents alike. The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, officially opens for the season Saturday, May 1 and is open through September. From 12:30-4:30 p.m. “catch a glimpse of what rural Idaho life was like in the 1860s.” For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.
Fairy houses in the Idaho Botanical Garden
The Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming patrons to come see it transform into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses will be built by community members and be on display throughout the garden.
Bloom: A Reading Series is at the Idaho Botanical Garden
In partnership with Storyfort, the event will feature podcasts and creatieve written fiction and nonfiction work from local poets, playwrights, and others. The season continues 5:30–7:30 in the Meditation Garden the second Monday of the month. Gates open 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. The full schedule of creative presenters, and ticket reservations, are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bloom-a-reading-series-april-12/.
Great Garden Escape to return to Idaho Botanical Garden
A series of live music performances is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Meditation Garden beginning June 24. More information is available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/events/great-garden-escape/.
Dinosaurs are coming to Ford Idaho Center Friday
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are featured in what is described as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that is coming to the Ford Idaho Center May 14-23. The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, event organizers stated in a recent press release, and Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.