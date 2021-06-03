This week ...
Meridian Main Street Market June 5
Meridian Main Street Market is now open for the season at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Kuna Flea Market is June 5
The Kuna Flea Market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of every month now through October at 1450 N. Massey Ave. More information is available via Kuna Flea Market “K-Town” Facebook page.
41st annual Idaho Watercolor Society exhibition opens
Th 41st annual Idaho Watercolor Society juried membership exhibition is underway at Boise State University, 1700 W. University Drive, in the Student Union Building. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Experience Idaho June 5
The community is invited to check out what Idaho has to offer — people, companies, products for adventures, summer concerts, projects and more — at Experience Idaho, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. This free event will also feature a beer garden, live music and more. More information: iblevents.com.
Annual ‘Art & Roses’ is June 6
The community is invited to join local artists at the 30th annual “Art and Roses” event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Julia Davis Park by the Rose Garden. The event will feature over 60 of Boise’s favorite local artist who will be showing their original paintings, framed photographs, pottery and sculpture. There is a wide variety of style and mediums with many returning artists and lots of new artists, event organizers promise. A percentage of all art sales is donated to support the Rose Garden. Admission is free and masks and social distancing will be necessary for attendance. For information call 208-440-2975.
Upcoming:
Meridian Fire Department to host free car seat event
A limited number of free car seats will be given away to families in need on June 19 starting 9 a.m. Call 208-884-0597 to make an appointment. The City of Meridians encourages residents to share the word.
Sparklight Movie Night
Sparklight Movie Night is kicking off in Settlers Park with ‘Frozen II’ 7 p.m. June 11 and ‘Moana’ June 18.
Idaho Botanical Garden to host fundraiser ‘Create and Connect’
The Idaho Botanical Garden has organized a fundraiser event — Create and Connect — to help support the Garden’s programs and plants.
Tickets include live music and performance, local food (by Horsewood Catering) and drinks to enjoy while trying out DIY kits and other projects 6–9 p.m. June 19. The event will also feature a live auction onsite and a digital auction (June 11–20). Picnic gear is welcome.
Dairy Days start June 23
Stay posted for more details soon!