Medication drop-offs, community shred day
Blue Cross of Idaho and the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition have once again partnered in a medication drop off opportunity 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Community members can drop off medications at Blue Cross of Idaho, 3000 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. This event is described as a safe, anonymous, and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of prescription medications.
Residents are invited and encouraged to drop off their expired or unwanted medications, and/or shred old documents which no longer need to be kept. The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, at two locations: shredding (limited to five bags/boxes) is at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 7200 Barrister Drive, Boise (done in partnership with the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce), and medication can be taken to the Garden City Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian to hold Trash or Treasure event
The City of Meridian is hosting the third annual community-wide Trash or Treasure event May 1–2. Residents can place unwanted items on the curb (where trash is normally picked up), then the public can peruse items like old desks, weights, chairs, etc. for treasures, event organizers stated in an announcement. Residents planning to set out items on the curb are encouraged to visit meridiancity.org/trashortreasure and mark their location on the map. Community members interested in looking for items can then find the participating homes or neighborhoods. Any items that don’t get picked up during the weekend event can be donated.
The Trash or Treasure event coincides with Republic Services’ Spring Clean-Up week which starts May 3. This way items that aren’t picked up during Trash or Treasure, or donated, can be placed on the curb on trash day, according to the announcement. Extra items set out during Spring Clean-Up must be bundled (4 feet max and 30 pounds max). Residents with bulky items are asked to make prior arrangements by calling 208-345-1265, signing up at meridiancity.org/springcleanup, or noting it online when signing up for Trash or Treasure by noon April 30.
The Trash or Treasure program was originally proposed by Meridian Police Department’s Senior Crime Analyst, Brett Baranco, as a way to honor his late brother-in-law, Matt Claus, who was an advocate for a similar program in Canada.
“This program is truly special to me and my family. It is an honor knowing that my brother-in-law’s memory is attached to this wonderful program,” Baranco said in a press release. “It makes me so happy to see my city grab an idea such as Trash or Treasure which enhances the already established program of Spring Cleanup in giving an opportunity for someone’s trash to become another person’s treasure.”
Kane Brown announces “Blessed & Free” tour stop in Nampa
The Ford Idaho Center will host country entertainer Kane Brown Oct. 8 during his “Blessed & Free” tour, which will visit all 29 NBA arenas across the country, according to a press release from Spectra. Tickets are on sale through ictickets.com. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available.
BSU hosting Gene Harris Jazz Festival through April
Boise State University is hosting the 2021 Gene Harris Jazz Festival, virtually, with streamed performances from world-class jazz musicians every Friday in April. Performances “drop” at midnight the day of, are free to the public, and are available via YouTube through the end of the month. Artists include Bria Skonberg, Bushwood Collective, Emmet Cohen, The LeBoeuf Brothers, Alex Sjobeck Trio and Veronica Swift. Visit boisestate.edu/geneharris/ for more information.
Sports Card & Memorabilia Show coming to Boise
A Sports Card & Memorabilia Show is coming to Boise at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 E. Chinden Blvd., 9-5 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Admission is free. “Whether you’re interested in old cards, new cards or sealed wax, you’ll find plenty to choose from at Boise’s longest running Sports Card and Memorabilia Show,” event organizers stated.
Dinosaurs are coming to Ford Idaho Center May 14
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are featured in what is described as the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that is coming to the Ford Idaho Center May 14-23. The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will transform the outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, event organizers stated in a recent press release, and Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.