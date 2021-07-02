Saturday’s Meridian Main Street Market
Meridian Main Street Market is now open for the season at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
4th of July fireworks Sunday
The city of Meridian is inviting residents to celebrate Independence Day in Storey Park (corner of Franklin & Main in downtown Meridian). Bring your lawn blankets, folding chairs, and games to enjoy. Food trucks will be on site from 4-10 p.m. and a professional fireworks display will take place at dusk in collaboration with the Meridian Speedway. Visit meridiancity.org/events for more details.
Coffee with the Mayor next Tuesday
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison is available to meet residents for coffee at 722 E. Second St. 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. More information is available on the City of Meridian’s Facebook page.
Opera in the Park next Saturday
Opera Idaho is kicking off its free, family-friendly outdoor concert with world-class soloists, the Opera Idaho Opera Chorus and Orchestra, at 7:30 p.m. July 10 at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Boise’s Julia Davis Park. Opera in the Park will not only include music from the canons of opera and musical theatre but will also serve as a sneak preview of sorts for the upcoming Opera Idaho season, Opera Idaho announced in a recent press release.
Residents are invited to bring blankets and chairs to watch the concert. Attendees can bring food and drink, but glass bottles are not allowed. There will be no food or drink vendors at the concert.
Mark your calendars ...
The Melba Valley Museum is open for the 2021 season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This year’s featured family is Don and Lula Peck and their children.
The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, is open for tours 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays. For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.
Artisans for Hope is having a sale of items made by refugees every Saturday this summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of their studio, 15th and Hays streets in Boise. Items for sale include knit scarfs, hats, handmade aprons, purses, jackets, and many other fun items. The refugees who make these items get 75% of the price.
The 106th Snake River Stampede and Rodeo is July 20-24. Nationally recognized, the event will feature roping, bull riding, themed nights and more. Visit snakeriverstampede.com for more information.
Kuna Days is Aug. 6-7 and will feature family fun for all ages: a parade, vendors, children’s activities, live entertainment and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.