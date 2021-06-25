Mark your calendars ...
4th of July fireworks
The city of Meridian is inviting residents to celebrate Independence Day in Storey Park (corner of Franklin & Main in downtown Meridian). Bring your lawn blankets, folding chairs, and games to enjoy. Food trucks will be on site from 4-10 p.m. and a professional fireworks display will take place at dusk in collaboration with the Meridian Speedway. Visit meridiancity.org/events for more details.
Coffee with the Mayor
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison is available to meet residents for coffee at 722 E. Second St. 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. More information is available on the City of Meridian’s Facebook page.
Opera Idaho announces first annual Opera in the Park
On Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park, Opera Idaho is embarking on “a new and ambitious venture:” a free, family-friendly outdoor concert with world-class soloists, the Opera Idaho Opera Chorus and Orchestra. Opera in the Park will not only include music from the canons of opera and musical theatre but will also serve as a sneak preview of sorts for the upcoming Opera Idaho season, Opera Idaho announced in a recent press release. This first annual free event is planned to be a summer tradition in the community for years to come.
KTVB’s Mark Johnson and frequent Opera Idaho performer Leslie Mauldin will be hosting Opera in the Park and featured singers include soprano Cecilia Violetta López, mezzo-soprano Tahanee Aluwihare, tenor Ben Gulley and baritone Ryan Bede.
The public is invited to bring blankets and chairs to watch the concert. Attendees can bring food and drink, but glass bottles are not allowed. There will be no food or drink vendors at the concert.
Musical selections will feature opera favorites from Carmen, including “Toreador Song” and “Habanera,” and The Merry Widow, Opera Idaho’s return-to-the stage production scheduled for The Morrison Center Oct. 8 and 9, the announcement stated. Also included are well-known duets from The Pearlfishers and Lakmé, the quartet from Verdi’s Rigoletto and Verdi’s “Anvil Chorus.” Musical theater selections will include those from West Side Story and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, including the musical‘s theme song and “Home.” The evening will conclude with an audience sing-along, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.”
This week ...
Dairy Days is June 24-26
From Thursday’s traditional pancake feed to goat and cow shows to Saturday’s parade, this year’s Dairy Days promises family fun for all. Visit dairydays.org for more information.
Local refugees selling handmade products
Artisans for Hope is having a sale of items made by refugees every Saturday this summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of their studio, 15th and Hays streets in Boise. Items for sale include knit scarfs, hats, handmade aprons, purses, jackets, and many other fun items. The refugees who make these items get 75% of the price.
Meridian Main Street Market
Meridian Main Street Market is now open for the season at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Summer Barnsale June 24-25
The Merq in Eagle is hosting Summer Barnsale starting 9 a.m. Thursday and ending 5 p.m Friday. The event is free, and more information is available on Facebook.
World Refugee Day is June 26
World Refugee Day will be recognized through mobile block parties Saturday, June 26. The World Refugee Day Mobile Celebration will be coming to various neighborhoods in Boise for small, socially-distanced parties, event organizers stated on the website, and the parties will feature world music DJs, storytellers, dances free food and more.
The schedule to-date is:
Noon — Sunset Park
2 p.m. — Idaho Capital Asian Market Plaza