Right now, the American Red Cross reports it has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19. Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection — in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.
Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Meridian
- Aug. 13; Noon — 5 p.m., Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W. Franklin Road
- Aug. 19: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110
Boise
- Aug. 10: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St.
- Aug. 11: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
- Aug. 13: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.; 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Urban Inn & Suites, 3300 S. Vista
- Aug. 17: 1 — 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St.
Get Involved
There is still time to “adopt” a dolphin ($3 each) to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Back-to-school is almost here, whether that will be virtual, online or some combination, and Plato’s Closet wants to help teens in need. The Boise clothing store is hosting a fundraiser now through Aug. 8. Plato’s Closet will match customer donations dollar for dollar until Saturday, Aug. 8. Proceeds will benefit the Teen Program at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Donations can be made at Plato’s Closet at 8017 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
There is still time to sign up for Relay For Life of Ada County’s virtual event Saturday, Aug. 8. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and other services. Visit relayforlife.org/adacountyid for more information.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is hosting the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign now through Sept. 8. More information: dickeys.com.