The American Red Cross announced it has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products. Blood donors are urgently needed to make donation appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, according to a press release.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives include:
Meridian
Friday: noon to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1695 E. Amity Road
Friday: noon to 6 p.m., Linder Meetinghouse, 7135 N. Linder Road
Wednesday, June 24: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites By Radisson, 3355 E. Pine Ave.
Boise
Monday, June 15: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
Wednesday, June 17: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
Saturday, June 20: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Sunshine for Claire, 2417 Bank Drive
Monday, June 22: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 7960 Northview St.