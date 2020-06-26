Questions
Bravo Boise, for having peaceful protests! I do have a few question though, for the leaders and politicians in the black community, specifically, where are you? When a calm, rational voice is needed to come up with good solutions, all I'm hearing is crickets! I'm also wondering why BLM and ANTIFA are supporting Democrats, with their money and their actions? What have Democrats done for the black community? Well, they did start the KKK...NOT GOOD!, but then Democrat LBJ gave them the "War on Poverty"...GOOD!, or was it? Judging by results, a better name for it would have been the "War on Black Families", for they were harmed by this program far more than any other race!
Barack Obama, Morgan Freeman, and Denzel Washington pointed out the biggest tragedy caused by WOP, which is a lack of fathers in black families (70+% before, 20% after). Black youth are now being raised/mentored by the streets, making them 7-10x more likely to commit violent crimes, than any other race, 90% chance of killing, or being killed by another black, and, unfortunately, far more likely to have interactions with police.
Possible solutions. Give police better training, but will the police unions allow firings of bad police? Stop giving "hand outs", and give "hand ups", starting with "school choice" (with vouchers to pay for it), so black kids can get the same education as the politician's kids, but also, unions stop protecting bad teachers! Politicians (and the media) have gotten us to this ugly point in our history, Democrats by their actions, Republicans by their inaction, so do your research, and vote! In closing, it's sad that the black community finally has a president that's helped them, but he is being blamed for the lack of leadership, resolve and solutions of those before him!
Robert McLean, Meridian