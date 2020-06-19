Life
I'm not Black, does my life matter? What about Hispanics, Asians, oriental, Arab, Native Americans, and others, do they matter? All the protest signs I see imply that only Black life matters.
Thomas Norris, Meridian
Stand up
I am aware that the only amendment Sen. Crapo and Sen. Risch care about is the one the NRA recites. The Senators should be reminded that the 1st and 4th exist—and are, in fact, much more important to our society than the 2nd. Shocking, I know!
The EARN-IT bill is a huge violation of not only human rights but also what our country is supposed to stand for. I refuse to believe for even a second that Lindsay Graham cares about children. He's hated them ever since his well documented feud with those siblings who ate the candy house he was living in. He is just a hateful little, tiny man who wants to invade the privacy of any citizen he feels are inferior to him. And considering his record on both race and sexuality, that's like most of the population. I'm not asking Sen. Crapo and Sen. Risch to have a spine and stand up to real issues. I know that's beyond their capabilities. I'm asking that they stand up to Lindsay Graham, which on a very literal level, is basically just asking them to stand up.
I urge my elected officials to say no to the racist keebler elf. Say no to EARN-IT. There isn't a version of this where anyone in our government has earned the right to spy on citizens.
Denise Fisher, Meridian