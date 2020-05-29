Roaring Springs Water Park plans to open for the season at 11 a.m. Saturday. Waterparks are authorized to open in Stage 3 of Idaho Rebounds. A comprehensive plan to safely open Roaring Springs has been developed, according to the website, and that plan has been shared with and approved by Central District Health, Idaho Health & Welfare and the Meridian Mayor's Office.
Snake River Raptor Festival 2020 is going virtual this year due to concerns around COVID-19. The festival will feature many of the same activities, presentations and vendors featured in past years, but these events will be moved to an online space June 1-6. More information is available through the Facebook event, and attendees are encouraged to check back often for schedule details.
Linder Farms announced it plans to open its market on Saturday. The Market @ Linder Farms will run every other Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 22. The Market @ Linder Farms features local artisans and merchants. Linder Farms owners said they intend to take every precaution to make this a safe and enjoyable community event. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page.
Boozie, an Idaho-based canned cocktail company, announced it is partnering with Hayden Beverage to raise money for Boise State University nurses and Blaine County's charitable fund. Boozie will donate $2 for each can purchased at participating retailers starting June 1, according to a press release. Donations will go to the Boozie Cocktails For COVID-19 Idaho Relief Fund, pledging up to $60,000. Boozie, in collaboration with the Boise State College of Health Sciences School of Nursing, has established a student loan debt assistance fund for Boise State Nurses. Boozie can be purchased from several Idaho retailers including Albertsons, both Boise Co-Op locations, Costco, Fred Meyer, Atkinsons’, Idaho State Liquor Stores and Whole Foods Market. For more information visit boozie.com.
Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In will be showing "The Goonies" and "Aquaman" Friday through Sunday. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. on a first come, first-served. Admission is $8 for adults ages 12-61.
The 2020 Eagle Fun Days Celebration is going to be a bit different this year. In the past, over 30,000 people, both residents and visitors, came to downtown Eagle for the community festival, according to a city press release. For 2020, The City of Eagle is taking a split approach by planning some online activities and some modified in-person events due to the effects of COVID-19.
Current revamped in-person events include:
- Eagle Fun Days Market downtown, called “Eat. Shop. Eagle,” July 11. This market is part of the city’s efforts to help Eagle businesses recover in the wake of COVID-19. The City of Eagle has added an “Eat. Shop. Eagle” vendor application form: cityofeagle.org/1720/Event-Vendor-Application.
- The Eagle Fun Days Fireworks Show will be a “Drive-In Fireworks Show” July 10 at Eagle Island State Park. More information will be released as plans develop.
Current online activities include:
- The #FunDaysFillUp Challenge and the Backyard Float Competition will replace the Wet and Wild Parade.
- The Eagle Fun Day Run will be a virtual race this year. That means race participants can run a 5k or 10k on their own time around their home.
- The annual Custom Car Show will be moving to Facebook.
For more information on the virtual events, please visit cityofeagle.org/498/Virtual-Eagle-Fun-Days.
Boise Startup Week organizers announced the event will be held virtually this year due to continuing concerns around COVID-19, Idaho Business Review reports. The event features several days of talks and other events to inform and assist potential local business entrepreneurs. Boise Startup Week is scheduled to be held the week of Oct. 26.