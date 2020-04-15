People with Alzheimer’s and other dementia and their caregivers are significantly impacted by the current crisis and, although dementia in and of itself is unlikely to increase risk for COVID-19, dementia-related behaviors, increased age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk. For example, people with Alzheimer's may forget to wash their hands or take other recommended precautions to prevent illness and diseases like COVID-19 and the flu may worsen cognitive impairment due to dementia.
As we face unprecedented times, the Alzheimer's Association continues to focus on its mission to maximize quality care and support for the 27,000 individuals and the 88,000 family caregivers living with Alzheimer’s in Idaho and the more than 5.7 million affected across the country. Together, we can provide hope and support for some of our state’s most vulnerable constituents. if you’re a caregiver who needs support, the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Idaho is here for you. Get the support and information you need without leaving home. Help is available around the clock, 365 days a year via our free, 24/7 Helpline. Call us today at 800.272.3900 and visit alz.org/COVID19 for more tips.
The issue that arose for my family was that one of my grandmother’s caregivers, Elizabeth, who is like family, became ill. My grandma has had Alzheimer’s for nearly 20 years and has needed round the clock care for over a decade. When Elizabeth started showing symptoms of COVID19 she was no longer able to take care of my grandma and we had to find another caregiver to take her place. Luckily, my grandmother transitioned well, but Elizabeth had to jump through ridiculous hoops in order to get tested and we don’t know when she will be able to return to work.
Lindsay Meloy, Boise