MERIDIAN — After canceling classes two days in a row, the West Ada School District plans to hold classes Wednesday.
School was canceled Monday and Tuesday for lack of teachers, after hundreds of teachers joined together to call in sick in response to the district continuing some in-person learning despite Ada County's move into "red," Central District Health's most severe designation of coronavirus case spread.
The sick-outs prompted five parents to file a complaint in court against the teachers union on Tuesday.
Parents received notice Tuesday afternoon that school would resume, West Ada spokeswoman Char Jackson confirmed by email shortly afterward. Half of the student population will attend school in person and the other half online, known as Team 1 and Team 2, on alternating days. Team 2 will attend in person Wednesday.
"Over the past few days, the focus has been specifically working with the West Ada Education Association to find a solution that would ensure teachers feel safe and allow school to take place on Monday and Tuesday," the notice read. "Those efforts were not successful, but teachers have assured us that school will happen on Wednesday. West Ada School District appreciates this first step and is dedicated to finding solutions for those who have concerns over in person learning on an alternate day schedule."
Ahead of Monday classes, 652 teachers called in sick before the district canceled classes. Another 440 called in sick for Tuesday, triggering another cancellation. However, only 106 requested Wednesday sick days, a number Jackson said is "pretty typical for us."
The district has 215 active substitute teachers, Idaho Education News reported. West Ada is Idaho's largest school district with roughly 39,000 students.
West Ada Education Association President Eric Thies spearheaded efforts to lobby teachers to refuse to work Monday and Tuesday. He did not respond to a request for comment, but KTVB reported yesterday that he did not plan to call for another sick out Wednesday.
Five parents, with support from conservative policy organization Idaho Freedom Foundation, are suing the West Ada Education Association over the sick-out.
A complaint and motion were filed Tuesday in Idaho’s 4th Judicial District Court by the Liberty Justice Center law firm. The complaint claims the sick-out was a strike by public employees, which it argues is illegal based on Idaho case law, citing a 1977 case against the Oneida Education Association.
Both documents assume the sick-out has not ended, referring to it in the present tense. As a result, they request the court to grant an injunction, in which the court would order an end to the union protest. The complaint filed also requests reimbursement for attorneys’ fees and an enjoinment against the district union, which would effectively block efforts to organize further sick-outs.
The law firm and Idaho Freedom Foundation announced the suit late Tuesday afternoon after the district announced the resumption of in-person classes.
“I have three young kids in West Ada schools and they are reeling from yet another disappointment this week,” plaintiff Roy Ratliff said in a statement. “The sudden changes in school are leaving my kids and others with emotional and academic anxiety. It is time for adults to be leaders and put our kids first.”
Additionally, parents in the district who want more in-person instruction are organizing a recall effort against all five school board members.