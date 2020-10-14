West Ada School Board Chairman Ed Klopfenstein resigned Tuesday night, citing friction with other trustees.
He stepped down after a more than four-hour meeting in which he expressed frustration, especially at Trustee Amy Johnson. She proposed a new plan that would change the district’s framework of determining when in-person and remote classes are appropriate; the new plan apparently discussed ahead of time with Superintendent Mary Ann Rannels and public health officials, but never the chairman. After an executive session, Klopfenstein offered sharp parting words.
“I can’t continue like this. This is ridiculous. And I’m sorry, but … to be very frank, I’ve risked my business. I’ve risked my family. The internal conflicts that I’ve had, to the time investment that I’ve had and I can’t get a phone call that there’s an emergency … some sort of surprise … Obviously I’m not a leader here and it’s a shame. I … feel that obviously that the board does not appreciate the work that I’m doing and it would prefer to work by yourselves, so I give that back to you, so this evening I resign as chairman of the board. Meeting is adjourned,” he said, slamming his gavel and walking out.
Emotions ran high during the latter half of the meeting, when the board considered a continuation of in-person classes or switching to an all-online model. Central District Health recommended earlier this week that Ada County schools move back to all-online learning as the district moved into the “red” or most severe designation for case spread.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first since a group of parents launched a campaign to recall West Ada trustees over limitations they placed on in-person learning to prevent COVID-19 spread.
Teachers responded in sometimes tearful testimony at the meeting.
“We give our lives to teaching, but we don’t want to lose our lives to teaching,” Heritage Middle School teacher Christen Sapnas said.
Galileo STEM Academy teacher Sue Darden said, “a few weeks ago, I was talking to a distraught teacher, and it broke my heart when she said ‘Sue, I don’t want to die.’ Frankly, neither do I.”
West Ada Education Association President Eric Thies said fellow union members are experiencing panic attacks, sobbing as they drive home at night and calling him about it.
Ahead of the meeting, a COVID-19 task force composed of West Ada administrators released a collaborative plan to alter the school’s reopening framework based on discussions and surveys of parents, students and teachers. Under the proposal, grades 6-12 would learn remotely at their own pace when the district is in CDH's "red" designation, as it is now, or its "yellow" designation, which signifies more moderate coronavirus case spread in Ada County. In the red category, K-5 students would also learn remotely on Mondays; in yellow, they'd have an early release from in-person classes that day. Students would have attended classes in person on alternating days the rest of the week, with the plan going into effect next week.
Johnson’s proposed plan would have medical professionals review the district’s health and safety protocols and present recommendations on how to improve safety and move between in-person and online classes based on CDH case reports. She called for a panel of teachers, experts and administrators to present a solution to the board in two weeks. The board would agree to follow the panel's recommendation.
Klopfenstein interjected twice as Johnson unveiled her proposal ahead of the board opening the motion up to discussion. He said the plan may violate Robert’s Rules of Order, failing to fulfill an agenda item that called for direct action in response to changes in CHD's recommendations.
“This is a surprise,” Klopfenstein said.
“OK, thank you,” Johnson said, continuing to read the motion.
Johnson’s proposal gained some traction.
“I see this as a potentially good thing,” said Trustee Rene Ozuna.
Ozuna said she didn’t want to move the district back online in accordance with CDH guidelines because she didn’t see case spread as severe enough within the school system to warrant closing down schools.
“The numbers don’t show us at least what we’ve been shown that the spread is happening in our schools,” she said.
The room, filled with 11 masked teachers who previously outlined their concerns, bustled in response.
It’s unknown just how many students and staff have contracted the virus in West Ada schools. Communications staff earlier in the meeting said the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare overreported case spread in West Ada schools when it released a list of how many cases have broken out in Idaho schools. Administrators said they plan to release a dashboard reporting districtwide cases, but wouldn’t report by school, a move criticized by Ozuna and Johnson.
A prototype of the dashboard showed 18 staff cases and 38 student cases over the last 14 days. It’s unclear when the live dashboard will be released.
Others, including Klopfenstein, criticized Johnson’s idea.
“We don’t come to some conclusion about whether we’re changing red or not, but my other problem is that it’s a whole new thing that just got sprung on everyone … People want to say that the board is in disarray. It's because of this kind of stuff,” Trustee Philip Neuhoff said.
Klopfenstein echoed those comments.
“This is shooting over everybody and shooting for the end result. And I appreciate your spirit. I do appreciate your logic you’re putting into it, but suddenly everyone else is dismissed from the process,” he said.
Trustee Steve Smylie in part agreed, saying “a lot of this is a big surprise to me.”
That proposal was shot down, with Johnson its only supporter and Ozuna abstaining.
No motion to move all classes online was proposed.
Johnson then proposed another motion that surprised Klopfenstein. It pushed a decision on changing the district’s hybrid model out two weeks and called for a new workgroup to discuss improvements to online learning before the board considers a move back to remote classes.
That passed with no discussion. Klopfenstein was alone in dissenting. Neuhoff abstained.