MERIDIAN — Tim McBride does not remember much about his time serving in the Army in Vietnam.
McBride was an infantry scout during the Vietnam War, and carried a flame thrower a few times, he said. But he suffered head trauma while aboard an armored personnel carrier that was blown up, he said. Other than occasional flashbacks and nightmares, his memory of that era remains shoddy, he said.
“It protects me ... the mind protects you from that kind of trauma,” McBride said. At the time, traumatic brain injury, or TBI, was not yet understood, he said.
McBride alongside hundreds of fellow veterans and their loved ones attended an event marking National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day at Kleiner Park in Meridian on Tuesday afternoon.
A 2017 federal law created the day, which recognizes the “service and sacrifice” of all veterans who served during the Vietnam War Era — between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975 — in any location, according to a press release issued by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services ahead of the event.
For McBride and other attendees, it was an intensely meaningful experience to share a day of recognition with veterans who were often not met with a warm welcome upon their return to the U.S.
“It should have happened a long time ago, but it’s kind of nice today to see it, mostly to see those that have made it through,” McBride said.
The event began with a concert from the United States 25th Army Band, and organizations tabling nearby offered resources for veterans, including Boise Rescue Mission and AARP. In the break between the music and a formal program, a speaker encouraged attendees to turn to one another to introduce themselves, and if the person they were speaking with was a veteran, to say, “Welcome home.”
The formal program featured U.S. Navy Nurse Corps and Vietnam Veteran Judith Eighmy. Meridian City Councilman Treg Bernt and Gov. Brad Little also spoke, thanking the attendees for their service and sacrifice. Little read a proclamation declaring March 29 to be National Vietnam Veteran’s Recognition Day in Idaho. The event was followed by a reception at the Meridian Senior Center.
A flyover by the Idaho National Guard as well as a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter punctuated the speaking portion of the event.
Eighmy realized recently that she needed to desensitize herself to the sound of the helicopters.
“When I hear that sound, I think, ‘more wounded, more casualties,’” Eighmy said, referring to how the helicopters would transport those in need of medical attention to the hospital ship where she worked. “But when you hear that sound,” Eighmy said, addressing the audience, “you think, ‘rescue,’ so I’ve kind of had an attitude adjustment when it comes to that, but I still have a physical reaction when I hear it.”
Eighmy said that the war represented the first widespread use of helicopters, and helped many get medical attention quickly. Eighmy served with 29 other nurses on a hospital ship, which had a capacity of 750 patients, though it often had more, she said. Triage was necessary at times to prioritize treatment for those who were more likely to survive their injuries, she said.
The predominant color of the ship and what it contained was white, including white linens, Eighmy said. The nurses wore white dresses, too, she said. Sometimes this proved confusing for patients, who thought they had died and gone to heaven, she said. The audience laughed.
There were a few bright spots in the war and how it advanced medical treatment, Eighmy said. For example, new antibiotics were developed during that time and frozen blood was available for treating patients, she said. And after the war marked the beginning of diagnosis for post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, Eighmy said.
“They had to learn what to do with this, and now this is applied to all kinds of traumatic events in civilian life,” she said.
Rick Bravo stood in the crowd near the band. He recalled serving in the Navy, patrolling the beaches on a destroyer ship from the port of Da Nang to the demilitarized zone. He experienced several artillery fights with the North Vietnamese Army, and one of his unit’s roles was rescuing Navy pilots whose planes were shot down.
Events like Tuesday’s demonstrate a turning point in the general public’s perception of the war, Bravo said.
“For a long time, I just put it all behind me and kind of pretended it never happened for so many years because it wasn’t a popular war,” Bravo said. “And now, it’s just good to see people finding acceptance for who we are and what we did.”
Bob Treadwell attended the ceremony with his Yorkie, Lucky. Treadwell grew up in Indiana and was drafted into the army at age 19. While there, he befriended a dog who he named Sam, Polaroid pictures of whom he still has. Sam did everything 24/7 with him, Treadwell said, even flying with him under his helicopter seat.
Treadwell did two tours in Vietnam and served with the Army until 1989, at which time he moved to Idaho. He recently turned 76, and described feeling intense emotions just getting to be at an event with others who had the same experience around the same age as him.
“Our time is drawing nigh,” he said. “This is quite emotional.”