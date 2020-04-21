Meridian Food Bank

Cereal cups sit on a shelf at the Meridian Food Bank.

 PATTY BOWEN / MERIDIAN PRESS

MERIDIAN — Amid a shortage of donations at the Meridian Food Bank, The Village at Meridian will be hosting on Wednesday a No Contact Drop & Go Food Drive.

The Meridian Food Bank is short on donations due to COVID-19. The food bank can't host regular food drives but is seeing an increase in need, a news release said. 

The Meridian Food Bank needs all non-perishable items, especially:

  • Boxed Mac and Cheese
  • Peanut Butter
  • Canned Tuna/Meat
  • Pasta and Canned Pasta Sauce
  • Boxed Rice

Anyone willing to donate can simply drive up and drop off donations.

The food drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at The Village at Meridian parking lot along Eagle Road. 

