MERIDIAN — Amid a shortage of donations at the Meridian Food Bank, The Village at Meridian will be hosting on Wednesday a No Contact Drop & Go Food Drive.
The Meridian Food Bank is short on donations due to COVID-19. The food bank can't host regular food drives but is seeing an increase in need, a news release said.
The Meridian Food Bank needs all non-perishable items, especially:
- Boxed Mac and Cheese
- Peanut Butter
- Canned Tuna/Meat
- Pasta and Canned Pasta Sauce
- Boxed Rice
Anyone willing to donate can simply drive up and drop off donations.
The food drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at The Village at Meridian parking lot along Eagle Road.