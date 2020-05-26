Urban Air Adventure Park in Meridian will reopen to the public Saturday, with new safety protocols in place.
Ahead of reopening, Urban Air is offering a free day for all essential workers and families who can fly first in honor of all they have sacrificed in recent months. They simply need to sign up for a two-hour block on Thursday, May 28 (from 5-7 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.). Anyone who serves on the frontlines are eligible including, but not limited to, medical professionals, caregivers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, as well as grocery store employees, postal and delivery workers. Click here to choose a time slot, then select the “Meridian Essential Employee Event” ticket.
All existing Urban Air members are invited to sign up for two-hour time blocks for Friday, May 29, and stop by the park a full day ahead of the general public.
Anyone who buys a ticket from now through Saturday will receive 50% off their admission.
Urban Air is an indoor adventure park company based in Dallas. The Meridian location is at 3876 E. Lanark St., near the corner of Eagle and Franklin roads. Business hours are 10 a.m to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
The company's new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:
- Enhanced cleaning procedures (hourly maintenance as well as deep cleanings)
- Temperatures taken of all guests and team members
- All team members must wear masks
- Limited capacity on all attractions, maintaining appropriate social distancing during the two-hour reservations
- Strategically placed hand sanitizers throughout high traffic areas including the front entrance, café, attraction entrances and exits and party rooms
- Cashless food service
- Gloves and masks available for purchase