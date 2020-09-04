Virtual dark comedy
Local nonprofit Opal Theatre Company will premiere a digital rendition of “Bleeding Hearts” by Steve Yockey on Vimeo.com Sept. 10-13. The digital rendition will replace the scheduled stage performance.
The show will be available for digital rental 24 hours a day for the duration of the run, and patrons will have 48 hours to watch their rental from the time they make their purchase. This will be Opal Theatre Company’s first production to reach audiences outside the Treasure Valley, the company stated in a press release.
“Bleeding Hearts” is a dark comedy intended for a mature audience. It is a breakneck, pitch black farce about the disappearing middle class and how people forget to put themselves in each other’s shoes, according to the release. The show is directed by Daniel Vogt, starring Catherine Richardson, Matthew Melton, McKenna Kline, Tristan Berg, and Dylan Eller.
To accommodate public health measures, each actor filmed their own scenes at home while Vogt directed them in video conferences.
For more information and to receive updates when the video rental becomes available, visit opaltheatre.org.
Second annual suicide prevention benefit to be held in Middleton Sept. 19-20
Strength 2 Thrive is designed to help people struggling with suicidal thoughts to know they are not alone, event organizers stated in a press release. It’s a walk-a-thon, concert, and gathering that will bring people together to raise awareness about suicide and build a community of support.
The event will feature an overnight walk-a-thon that will take place during the hours suicide rates are at their highest, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to the website. This event will follow southwest district health guidelines around COVID-19.
General festivities will begin 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Forge International School, 208 S. Hartley Lane in Middleton. Local musicians Sons of Country, Max Clark & Kyler Daron will be performing. Also, Project 88.7 will be live and on-site. Testimonials and stories from people who have been impacted by suicide will also be shared. Food trucks will also be on-site.
This event, organized in partnership with Rhythm and Grace Counseling, will be held outside with over 3 acres of space for plenty of social distancing, according to the release. Masks will be provided and recommended. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tents, chairs and snacks. For more information or to donate visit strength2thrive.org. For helpful resources and information about suicide prevention call the hotline at 208-398-4357 and visit idahosuicideprevention.org.
“Suicide has been an epidemic that has been causing problems in our society for quite some time, but after seeing multiple young people succumb to their depression has led me to want to do something about it,” Chad Hanson, with Rhythm and Grace Counseling, said in the release.
Oktoberfest moves to the Ford Idaho Center
“Springen” over to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 for music, games, food and fun during Oktoberfest. Celebrations are 4–11 p.m. both days.
The event, which is normally held at the Nampa Civic Center, was moved to the Ford Idaho Center to ensure better safety during COVID-19, venue managers with Spectra stated in a press release. By using Ford Idaho Center’s large outdoor amphitheater, Spectra can offer a socially distanced event and keep the community tradition going, according to the release.
There will be a surprise local Headlining talent both nights providing live music and entertainment — more information to come. Distinct Oktoberfest beers will be on tap, traditional Oktoberfest food will be available and game favorites like the Brat Shot, Mug Holding Contest, Beer Stein Race and more will be offered. Come in your best Lederhosen, Dirndl, or other traditional German attire and bring your best bier stein to enter event contests.
Reserved tables and lawn access will be available for purchase. Reserved tables can be purchased in advance for groups of four or six people. For more info on table options, and to purchase tickets, please visit ictickets.com. Tickets will be available at the door, though the reserved tables are expected to be purchased very quickly, according to the release. Free parking is available for all ticket purchasers.
Women’s retreat The Soul Success to take place virtually Sept. 16-18
In its third year and the fifth Soul Success Summit, organizers describe this retreat as attracting women from all over the world to develop skills in a variety of areas: business, creativity, leadership, philanthropy. Activities throughout the three-day event include talks by guest speakers, workshops and morning meditation.
Through grounding, connecting, and implementing, retreat participants will take part in workshops led by coaches who specialize in writing best-selling books, getting featured on podcasts, mastering sales and making money, according to a press release. With morning meditation and laws of attraction workshops, each day participants will be able to clear their space and be ready to receive all aspects of the workshop, which will be held through Zoom. For more information, visit thesoulsuccess.com/events.