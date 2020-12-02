The city of Meridian is accepting applications for spots on two city commissions.
The Meridian Transportation Commission and Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission are seeking to fill vacancies with residents within city limits or within the city's area of impact, according to a press release.
Transportation commissioners serve three-year terms while planning and zoning commissioners serve for two years.
Applications for the transportation commission are due Dec. 11, and applications for planning and zoning are due Dec. 31. Successful applicants will be appointed by Mayor Simison and confirmed by the Meridian City Council. More information about these voluntary positions and a link to the application form can be found on the city's website, meridiancity.org.