Drivers should expect delays on Pine Street between Linder and Meridian roads until early November.
The section of Pine is being repaved, but will remain open throughout the project, which is began Tuesday, according to a press release. The Ada County Highway District is asking drivers to plan alternate routes when they can to avoid lane restrictions and flagger-directed slowdowns.
Part of ACHD’s 2020 Federal Aid Capital Maintenance project, the road repair joins a list of six other county transportation upgrades, the first of which started in July. Those will all wrap up by early November, when repaving and asphalt removal on Pine does.
More information about ongoing projects is available on ACHD’s website, achdidaho.org under “Roadwork in the Area.”