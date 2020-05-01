In this current COVID life we are all living and getting through we would like to take this moment to thank all of you for your continued support of Meridian Canine Rescue and our mission of saving furry lives and assisting to find ‘furever’ homes. Our organization is small (yet mighty!) and we are working to keep our nonprofit moving forward, but currently we have a limited number of pups available; so we are using the space so generously supplied to provide tips for after adoption success.
Decompression is the time is takes your new family member to relax and ‘unwind’ after being in a shelter environment. It can take anywhere from four to six weeks to up to three to four months for a dog to show their ‘total’ personality after adoption. Patience during this time is key to a successful transition. Adoption is a two-way street; your one or two meetings at the rescue or shelter gives you an idea of how great the dog is, but at home, you are still learning new things about your new family member and they are learning about you and their new family as well. Keeping the tips below in mind after adoption can be key to lifelong success.
Don’t expect perfection, and don’t compare your situation with others as everyone is different. Your home life and your new dog are unique, and again all parties are learning about each other.
Go slow, be patient with both good and maybe not so good behavior in the beginning; positive reinforcement can have the biggest impact in the lives of our rescue pups. Calm, positive tones when correcting can go much further than more aggressive options.
Give them space. As we all want, we want our new family members to know how much we love them and how excited we are that they are a part of the family. But ‘hugs and kisses’ can be very scary at first, and holding on when they maybe want to walk away can feel confining to a dog as well. A little space can go a long way, even if it is hard for us to understand.
Keep your new family member on a leash at first. I KNOW, this sounds so hard and counterintuitive, but think of this perspective: you remain in control and have a way to interact without potentially ‘grabbing’ at the dog and scaring the pup. Redirection and a little distance for correction will help the dog start to learn appropriate behavior in their new home. This isn’t forever, but it is so beneficial in the beginning.
Crate training is also so very important when you bring a new pup home. For some folks this is very hard as they want to fully immerse their new dog in love and comfort. But remember, your new home is a whole new world for your rescue dog, and a crate can provide security and comfort, again until they have settled in and realize this is their ‘furever’ home. Much like leashing in the beginning this does not have to be forever, but making sure your new family member feels safe and secure in their new environment is key to a successful transition from rescue/shelter to home.
We hope you find these tips useful in your current or future rescue and thank you AGAIN for supporting Meridian Canine Rescue during this time. We can’t survive without you!
Stay safe!