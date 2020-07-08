MERIDIAN — United Heritage Insurance announced last week it has named Todd Gill as its new president, following the retirement of current president and CEO Dennis Johnson.
United Heritage Insurance is a family of companies, headquartered in Meridian, with subsidiaries throughout Idaho and Oregon. Gill was named president of United Heritage Financial Group, the parent company, along with subsidiary United Heritage Life Insurance Company.
Gill, who most recently was executive vice president and chief operating officer of United Heritage Insurance, assumed the role of president July 1 and will become CEO of United Heritage Insurance when Johnson retires from that role Jan. 1.
“This transition is part of our corporate enterprise succession plan that initiated in 2016, and I am confident in Todd’s strategic leadership and continuing vision for United Heritage Insurance," Johnson said in a news release.
Gill joined the company in 2004 as chief financial officer, overseeing the accounting and financial functions of the companies that licensed in nearly every U.S. state. In his new position, Gill will serve on the board of directors and on the executive committee of the board of directors.
Gill graduated from Northwest Nazarene College (now University), where he also played basketball. He began his career in 1992 with Deloitte, a business management consultant in Boise, and earned designation as a certified public accountant. He is a designated Fellow, Life Management Institute and completed the Executive Development Program at The Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.
An Idaho native, who grew up on a cattle ranch near Bennett Mountain, east of Boise, Gill lives in Meridian with his wife and their three children.
Johnson, when he retires next year will complete 37 years with United Heritage Insurance. He was president and CEO for 21 years.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to lead this organization as President and CEO," Johnson said in the news release.