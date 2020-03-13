Ballet Idaho presents Light/Dark
Classical ballet and contemporary dance come together exploring the use of illumination and shadow.
“Something About Night” will “entrance with its subtlety and grace,” and “drama and technical virtuosity” are present in “Love Fear Loss,” featuring live accompaniment by local musician Del Parkinson.
Light/Dark includes work from world-renowned choreographers, some returning to Ballet Idaho with new and different work.
Ballet Idaho describes itself as a professional ballet company established in 1972 that seeks to enrich lives through dance and community outreach, with the accompaniment of local musicians.
The performance is two hours and includes two 15-minute intermissions. Ticket prices range $38-$61 for two 7:30 p.m. shows, one Friday, March 13 and one Saturday, March 14. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts is located on the Boise State University campus at 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane. Information is provided by and available at https://balletidaho.org.
Luck O’ the Irish Casino Night
Try your hand at traditional Casino games this Saturday for a unique cause: benefiting your community. This year marks 12 years of the annual Luck O’ the Irish Casino Night, where proceeds from the event go to the Meridian Firefighters Burnout Fund, Meridian Optimist Club’s Youth Programs, and the Meridian Optimist Junior Rifle Club.
“Optimist clubs conduct positive service projects aimed at providing a helping hand to youth,” the website states. The Meridian Optimist Club, which is part of the international organization, has been active in the Meridian community since 1976.
Games, a live auction, door prizes and raffle drawings will entertain from 6:30-11 p.m. in Julius M. Kleiner Park, 1920 N. Records Ave., next to The Village. Beer and wine and hamburgers and hot dogs will be available.
Bring two non-perishable food items for the Meridian Food Bank and receive $5 off admission and an extra $100 in play money!
The event is for those 18 years of age and older. Please note all “betting and winning money” for the Casino games is play money. Luck O’ the Irish” Casino Night is put on in partnership by The Meridian Optimist Club and the Meridian Firefighter’s Benevolent Fund.
For tickets please contact Bill Garcia at 208-870-7975, Kim Bowers at 208-407-0988, or send an email to info@meridianoptimist.org.
Information is provided by and available at http://www.meridianoptimist.org/events.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’
“Joyful. Life affirming. ... Brilliant. These are not words one would normally associate with a one-man play centered around depression and suicide. But “Every Brilliant Thing” is anything but normal,” writes Jeanne Huff, Idaho Press community editor.
She adds that the gist of the story is a 6-year-old little boy finds out his mom attempted suicide, so he begins writing a list of “every brilliant thing” to convince her that life is worth living.
The performance is described as an immersive storytelling experience that combines comedy, improv and audience interaction. The play was written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. It is directed by Julie Ritchey and features actor Christian Libonati.
Through the run of the show, health professionals from St. Luke’s Health System’s behavioral health team and members from the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline will be in the lobby before and after each performance.
The show is running until Saturday, March 21 at 854 W. Fulton St. General admission tickets are $22-$38, available online at BCTheater.org or by calling the box office at 208-331-9224.