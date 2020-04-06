MERIDIAN — TDS Metrocom, a Madison, Wisconsin-based internet service provider, is planning to build a fiber optic network in Meridian and surrounding areas.
The network, which will provide a 1GB to 10GB broadband internet connection, will ultimately connect more than 57,000 homes and businesses across Meridian, Garden City, Boise and parts of unincorporated Ada County.
“We’re thrilled to bring a new, competitive choice for broadband, voice, and television entertainment to these communities,” said Jim Butman, president and CEO of TDS, in a news release. “This future-proof technology will not only provide the reliability and speed of a world-class internet connection, but it will also foster additional growth and economic development for this booming region.”
Fiber optic is a data transfer technology that utilizes glass wires to send data by light signals. Similar to cable and satellite, fiber is a way to connect your home or business to the internet, however fiber is known for maintaining faster speeds and more bandwidth.
TDS will offer up to 1GB internet services to residential customers and up to 10GB for businesses. Internet costs range from $35 to $75 per month for residential services. The company also will offer phone and television services.
The $80 million to $100 million fiber network will be the company's first foray into the Treasure Valley, although not its first in Idaho. TDS is currently building a 700-mile fiber network in Coeur d’Alene.
The Meridian fiber network — which will primarily be buried, with some aerial lines — will be installed beginning later this year and is expected to be completed within two or three years, the company estimates. TDS will bring new jobs to Meridian — two new positions have been posted on the company's website, and more will become available throughout the year.