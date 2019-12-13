MERIDIAN — After 16 years as mayor of Meridian, Tammy de Weerd said "goodbye" Thursday to city staff and constituents.
"As I endeavor on this next chapter in my life, one of my greatest honors was serving the citizens of Meridian," De Weerd said during an emotional farewell ceremony at Meridian City Hall. Her last day in office will be Jan. 7.
De Weerd, Meridian's first female mayor and one of the city's longest-serving mayors, announced in February she would not seek a fifth term.
Her longtime chief of staff, Robert Simison, won the mayoral election in November and will fill the office next month.
At the ceremony, De Weerd said she often is asked about her proudest achievement as mayor. She said that's difficult to answer "because (in) 16 years you accumulate a lot of memories and a lot of successes by working together with the members of our community," but added she was proud of transportation projects, especially the Ten Mile interchange.
"All of those successes came with a lot of work, a lot of engagement and a lot of noise," De Weerd said. "My message to our community is to continue to be noisy."
In 2005, one year after De Weerd took office, funding was secured for the Ten Mile interchange. That was after decades of public support for an interchange at Ten Mile Road and Interstate 84, to relieve congestion in other parts of the city and provide west Meridian residents access to the interstate.
De Weerd took on the project in her first term as mayor and harangued state and federal officials for funding. Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives at the time, would hide from the Meridian mayor because he knew she always wanted to talk about transportation, De Weerd recalled Thursday.
In 2016, Meridian created a 301-acre urban renewal district near the Ten Mile interchange, which kicked off a wave of development that continues today.
Meridian City Attorney William Nary has worked with De Weerd for 18 years — first as a city council member; then as the city's attorney, a position De Weerd decided to bring in-house her first year in office.
Since 2004, Meridian's population has grown from 46,000 to an estimated 114,000. City staff has grown from 200 employees to 500, Nary said.
He mentioned several key projects during that time: the Ten Mile interchange, the Locust Grove overpass, The Village at Meridian, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, Discovery Park, new fire stations and an expansion of the police force.
De Weerd led the city through rapid growth and a recession, Nary said, but her legacy will be her relationship with constituents.
"The connection our employees have with our community is not common in government," he said. "And that’s just from the top. The care and values that we keep talking about, the 'Meridian way' that we keep talking about, those are all from her. That’s the legacy that she leaves."
One example of that relationship is a walking club that De Weerd started at local elementary schools, Nary said. The mayor walks with students on pathways around schools and some of the same students come to City Hall for tours twice annually.
"They all know who she is. That’s not normal for 8-year-olds: to know who the mayor of the town is," Nary said. "Those are the kind of things that are real lasting. That shows that heart that she has and that connectivity that she always felt was important."
Longtime Meridian residents Larry Kelley, 74, and his wife, Judy Kelley, 73, attended the farewell event and joined dozens of people in a long line to meet with the mayor.
"She’s been a huge help to the city of Meridian, and I wanted to come down and say 'goodbye' to her," said Larry Kelley, a five-year member of the Mayor's Senior Advisory Board. "(I) thanked her for allowing me to be on my committee and (said) we’ll miss her."
The Kelleys have lived in the same downtown Meridian house since 1972. They said they appreciate the city's focus on building parks and making improvements downtown during De Weerd's term.
"She's a very personable lady," said Judy Kelley, who, along with her husband, volunteers at the Dairy Days and Christmas parades downtown. "A lot of people that have been mayor don’t have time for the constituency, but she does. She takes time to listen to people, she takes time to shake your hand if you’re volunteering for stuff."
The Kelleys said they are unsure about De Weerd's successor, Simison, who will take the mayoral oath of office on Jan. 7. They didn't support Simison in the mayoral election, they said, but are encouraged by the fact that he's been De Weerd's chief of staff for more than a decade.
Their primary concern for the city's future is the adverse effects of growth and new development.
"I hope he keeps a conservative attitude," Judy Kelley said of Simison.
After De Weerd leaves her post, she said she'll have more family time.
"I've been preaching family for my entire (tenure)," she said. "Now I will have time to spend with my family, and I'm excited for that."
A teary-eyed De Weerd told the crowd at the farewell event that they have been a "light in my life."
"I just would like to thank you," she said. "I feel, in many cases, I have been blessed more than I have been able to bless. But what a privilege and what a journey this has been. Thank you, please stay engaged, embrace your new mayor.
"And I'm not going anywhere," De Weerd said. "I'm going to be standing now on the other side of the podium … continuing to fight for our community because, wow, it is worth fighting for."