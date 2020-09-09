A new Saltzer Health urgent care and family medicine clinic opened in south Meridian Wednesday at Victory Commons, capping a 10-month construction project that produced the second of four new Saltzer clinics opening in the Treasure Valley.
The new 5,300-square-foot is at 2840 S. Meridian Road near the intersection of Victory and Meridian roads and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Later this fall, patients can begin scheduling family medicine appointments at the clinic with Dr. Erik Richardson and Kristin Lewis, a physician assistant. Services will also include COVID-19 testing, among other types of urgent care.
Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) acquired Saltzer Health — formerly known as Saltzer Medical Group — in January 2019. Saltzer Health now has eight locations in the Treasure Valley with more on the way.
“Our goal is to provide transparency and affordability of pricing with the hospitality you have come to expect in every other industry,” BVA’s CEO Tommy Ahlquist said in a statement.
Saltzer Health already opened its new Caldwell clinic at 1905 S. 10th Ave., and plans to open its north Meridian location at 6357 N. Fox Run Way and east Boise location at 3077 W. Barber Valley Drive in the coming months.
Construction on the company’s first urgent care clinic and 11th location is expected to be completed in late November at Ten Mile and Interstate 84 in Meridian.