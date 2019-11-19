MERIDIAN — Ball Ventures Ahlquist and Saltzer Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at Victory Commons, where one of four new Treasure Valley-based urgent care clinics will open next year.
On the grounds of the future South Meridian location, leaders from both companies announced plans for the new urgent care clinics — 5,300-square-foot facilities expected to open in late spring. There will be two facilities in Meridian, one in Boise and one in Caldwell. The clinics will also offer primary care.
The clinics will expand health care access and efficiency of care in the valley, said Ed Castledine, CEO of Saltzer Health.
“With the growth in the Treasure Valley … we have the obligation — and, in some ways, the burden — in making sure that we keep up with that growth … so that people can continue to receive the care that they need in the time that they need it,” Castledine said at the event.
BVA acquired Saltzer Health — formerly known as Saltzer Medical Group — in January. Shortly after the acquisition, Saltzer Health, which currently has six locations in the Treasure Valley, announced plans to open new urgent care clinics.
Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of BVA and a former emergency room physician, said his company had a vision to “transform the way outpatient care is delivered” so that care is transparent, affordable and accessible.
“We needed ancillary studies, we need surgery centers, we need places where people can go get surgeries that don’t absolutely cripple them with costs, and it all needs to be transparent,” he said.
Ahlquist also announced a partnership with TrueCare, a software company that will provide Saltzer Health patients with free access to a mobile and web application. The app allows patients to access their medical records, review information and patient reviews about doctors, as well as look up costs for services.
“You know what it costs at the gas station, you know what it costs at the grocery store — you should be able to know what it costs at the doctor’s office,” said Mike Boren, founder of TrueCare, at the groundbreaking. “You should be able to make decisions based on that and on the quality of care that’s being experienced by other people.”
Saltzer Health’s four planned urgent care clinic locations are:
- Victory Commons in south Meridian, 2840 S. Meridian Road
- Paramount in north Meridian, 6357 N. Fox Run Way
- Barber Station in east Boise, 3077 W. Barber Valley Dr.
- Caldwell, 1905 S. 10th Ave.