Editor’s Note: Because of cancellations and closures, we’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
West Ada School District is offering free breakfast & lunch combo meals for children ages 1-18. Meals will be provided 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays via drive-thru in school bus lanes and a designated area in front of the school for walk-up Grab-N-Go meals. Children must be present to receive a free meal; parents may not pick up free meals for their children. If a parent would like to pick up additional meals for children not present at pick up s $5 per combo meal charge will be applied. Exact change is required.
Sites providing meals:
- Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. Eighth St., Meridian
- Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
- Frontier Elementary School, 11851 W. Musket Drive, Boise
- Chaparral Elementary School, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
- Chief Joseph Elementary School, 100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian
- Spalding STEM Academy, 12311 W. Braddock Drive, Boise
- Renaissance High School, 1307 E. Central Drive, Meridian
- Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise
- (Begins 3/24) Desert Sage Elementary School, 9325 W. Mossywood Drive, Boise
- (Begins 3/25) Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman St., Meridian
- (Begins 3/25) McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
- (Begins 3/25) Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 W. Chateau Drive, Meridian
- (Begins 3/25) Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian
The Boys & Girls Club will serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to any child ages 1-18 while supplies last. Pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays at Meridian Elementary School, 1035 NW First St.
The Idaho Food Bank and its partnering locations are continuing to operate. To find a partnering location near you, contact the main warehouse at 208-336-9643 or search online at https://idahofoodbank.org/getfood/.
Metro Meals on Wheels is providing “curbside” meals there. Seniors who rely on the affordable lunch option normally offered at the senior center can still pick up lunch with curbside service offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at 1920 N. Records Way.
St. Vincent de Paul food pantry has implemented drive-thru pickup at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300A N. Meridian Road. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. Call 208-995-6697 for more information.
SHOPPING HOURS FOR SENIORS
Fred Meyer: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Albertsons: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Boise Co-op: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily at 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Ridley’s Family Market: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. at 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Target: The first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests. Please contact your local store for hours.
Walmart: One hour early every Tuesday. Walmart pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time. Contact your local store for details.
WinCo Foods: 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Local retailers offering grocery delivery/pickup
Albertsons offers home delivery and DriveUp & Go services. With drive-up and go, shoppers receive groceries at their cars instead of entering the stores. Service fees of less than $10 apply.
Instacart partners with various local grocery stores to deliver groceries scheduled online (often within one hour). Residents pay to use the service. Find out more at www.instacart.com/grocery-delivery.
Fred Meyer offers same-day pickup and home delivery. Service fees of less than $10 apply.
Walmart offers home delivery and store pickup options through its Boise, Caldwell, Meridian and Nampa stores. Same-day pick-up is free before 1 p.m. The website does not state the price range for home delivery.
WHO’S HIRING?
Albertsons: The company tweeted March 17 it has immediate openings. Visit stores in your area to find out their specific needs or apply online.
Amazon: “We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. … to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time,” Amazon announced on its website March 16. Amazon also stated it is welcoming those who were laid off and/or furloughed “as part of this crisis.” Apply online.
Bi-Mart: “Due to the impact of the coronavirus we are hiring temporary help in our stores throughout the northwest,” Bi-Mart announced on its website. View available jobs online.
Fred Meyer: Visit stores in your area or apply online.
Walmart: “As part of responding to the current environment, Walmart is also hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May,” Walmart announced on its website. Visit stores near you or apply online.
WinCo Foods: “In the wake of this health crisis ... we are hiring temporary clerks for many of our locations, so we can keep our stores clean and well stocked,” WinCo announced on its website. Visit a local store or apply online.
The Idaho Division of Veterans Services is hiring for several temporary positions available in health and long-term care-related services at the state’s three veterans homes, one of which is in Boise, IdahoNews reports.
ADDITIONAL HELP
Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is donating an initial $100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho, a new charitable fund that will provide support for low-income, vulnerable Idahoans, and affected families.
Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine is a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that provides a robust database offering free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more, according to United Way Treasure Valley’s website.
The Idaho Youth Ranch is now offering video therapy options for new and existing clients, and telephone options for families without access to internet or video-capable devices. Idaho Youth Ranch is continuing to take new clients, according to the press release. To schedule an appointment, call the help line at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment online at www.youthranch.org/get-help.
Idaho small businesses impacted by coronavirus can now access federal disaster loans. Small businesses, private nonprofit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met if the disaster had not occurred. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21, 2020. For more information, commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19.
United Way of Treasure Valley has created a Community Resource Page, in partnership with dozens of local entities, highlighting housing assistance, childcare assistance, health care, resources for educators and parents, transportation assistance, and more. Go to www.unitedwaytv.org and click the COVID-19 banner.
CRISIS RESOURCES
Alcoholics Anonymous: If you are wanting to get sober or to attend an AA meeting in the Treasure Valley, you can call 208-344-6611 or find meetings via teleconferencing, Zoom Video Conferencing and outdoor meetings in which social distancing is practiced on the website: aaboise.com.
The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline phone lines are still open 24/7. If you or someone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal, please call 208-398-4357.
The Pathways of Idaho Crisis Center, 7192 Potomac Drive, Boise, is a walk-in center. They have implemented safety protocols for patients and staff in light of the coronavirus.
INTERNET USAGE
CenturyLink has suspended data usage limits for consumer customers due to COVID-19, and will waive late fees and won’t terminate a residential or small business customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with the outbreak.
Sparklight (formerly Cable One) opened Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use to keep individuals and communities connected to online resources. Sparklight’s Wi-Fi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, 2101 E. Karcher Road in Nampa. Sparklight has made available unlimited data on all internet services for 30 days, and offered payment deferrals and late fee waivers for 60 days. Sparklight is now offering low-cost internet, a 15 Mbps internet plan for $10 per month for the next 60 days to help low-income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
PET WELL-BEING
Idaho Humane Society has launched a Stray Pets online portal that shows animals brought in from the public and humane society officers. These animals are being housed at the Idaho Humane Society.
Meridian Canine Rescue has launched new online training, behavioral support and education resources, and is making available care packages for dogs, such as Boredom Buster and Sleepy Time Kits. Visit meridianrescue.org.
WAYS TO GIVE
Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health: www.idahocf.org/covid19.
COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho: www.idahocf.org/covid-19. Created in partnership through The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations, the website states. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Visit redcross.org for information.
Metro Meals on Wheels: metromealsonwheels.net.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) becomes available. Information was gathered through each organization’s website or press release.