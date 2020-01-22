MERIDIAN — No development seems to work for a 5-acre patch of dirt near McMillan and Ten Mile roads.
First, the land was meant to be a storage facility, then apartments, and next townhouses — but none of them have come to fruition.
On Tuesday, the Meridian City Council denied requests for a rezone, preliminary plat and development agreement modification for the Goddard Creek Townhomes. The applicant, SI Construction, hoped to build a 41-unit subdivision with a mix of two- and three-bedroom townhouses.
The property is zoned R-4 (medium low-density residential), but needed to be rezoned to R-15 (medium high-density residential) for the townhouses to meet the city’s development code.
Just north of the proposed subdivision — which is located on the southwest corner of Selway Rapids Lane and Goddard Creek Way — are the Selway Apartments and to the east is a neighborhood of single-family homes.
Council President Treg Bernt said he liked the project because of the proposed price (all under $300,000) and the housing diversity the project would add to the area.
“I like what I see,” he said. “In development, sometimes it’s just not the right time, sometimes it’s just not the right place.”
By the time the Goddard Creek application reached the City Council, neighbors of the proposed development and the West Ada School District had voiced opposition to the project.
In a letter to the council, the school district asked council members to deny the Goddard Creek application because over-capacity schools would not be able to take in the estimated 35 students that the subdivision would bring into the district’s boundaries.
The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission, which held a public hearing on Goddard Creek on Nov. 7, also recommended the council deny the application.
Scott Noriyuki, a developer with Northside Management who hoped to develop the townhouses, argued at Tuesday’s meeting Goddard Creek would add a diversity of housing density to the area.
“This is a perfect feather when we’re talking densities,” he said. “We are sandwiched between what is entry-level rental and ... a whole bunch of single-family detached units. Within those price brackets, we’re providing what everybody needs, which is townhouses.”
In response to traffic concerns, Noriyuki pointed out the Ada County Highway District approved the road plans related to the project last fall. According to the ACHD staff report on the project, the townhouses would generate nearly 400 vehicle trips per day. The report concluded McMillan Road and Goddard Creek Way would have the capacity to handle such traffic from the townhouses if they were built.
But neighbors disagreed.
Pam Fiscus, who lives just east of the proposed townhouses, said Goddard Creek Way “has a serious traffic problem.”
“You can’t even make a left onto McMillan in the morning or at night because the traffic is backed up all the way to Ten Mile,” she said.
Homeowners who live near the Selway Apartments said Selway residents park along the streets in front of homes because there is not adequate parking in the apartment complex.
Fiscus told the council she can’t park in front of her house because street parking is utilized by apartment residents. The townhouses, she said, would add to the parking problem.
The Goddard Creek plans did provide adequate parking for its residents, Noriyuki argued. In fact, Goddard Creek would have 218 parking spaces for 41 units — including garage, driveway and street parking — which exceeds requirements in city code. Noriyuki also offered to widen Selway Rapids Lane to provide additional street parking for apartment residents.
Councilman Luke Cavener pointed out that Selway Apartment residents likely would park in the Goddard Creek subdivision, limiting the spaces available for townhouse residents.
Council members commended Noriyuki for exceeding city requirements on parking as well as open space — since the development is fewer than 5 acres, it’s not required to have common open space such as parks and pathways, but Goddard Creek plans included setting aside nearly a quarter of the property as open space.
Council President Brad Hoaglun said that type of “infill” project is something the city typically should pursue.
“We want to grow from the in, out,” he said.
Councilwoman Liz Strader said there are “macro-level issues” in the area, including a “traffic nightmare” on McMillan and school overcrowding, that would be intensified by a higher-density housing development like Goddard Creek.
“I don’t think this neighborhood, especially this area on McMillan, can support any density beyond the R-4,” she said.
Ultimately, council members unanimously voted, 5-0, to deny the application, due to its potential impact on traffic and schools.
Councilwoman Jessica Perreault was absent.