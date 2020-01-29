MERIDIAN — A little bit of old-school machismo is coming to downtown Meridian.
The Roosevelt Bar, a cocktail bar named for the 26th president of the United States, and Barclay & Hill barbershop, which will specialize in Prohibition-era haircuts, are expected to open in the same building as the Frontier Club, a nearly 50-year-old bar that has changed ownership over the years.
The 120-year-old building, owned by Frontier Club proprietor Ryan Steinbroner, is undergoing renovations. Two storefronts on the east side of the building will house the new bar, which will also be owned by Steinbroner, and the space for barbershop, which Steinbroner is leasing to Trevor Hill, a local barber.
Hill met Steinbroner at a social event about a year and a half ago and told him about his dream to open a bar/barbershop. The two reconnected about a year later, when Steinbroner began renovating the storefronts next to the Frontier Club, and they made plans to open their businesses next to each other. The bar and barbershop will have separate addresses but share common design elements, which Hill said will allow the two businesses to complement each other.
The Roosevelt Bar
In a couple months, a wall-mounted, stuffed grizzly bear will overlook drinkers in a watering hole where Theodore Roosevelt himself might have fancied a cocktail — his favorite drink was a mint julep, according to Mark Will-Weber, author of “Mint Juleps with Teddy Roosevelt: The Complete History of Presidential Drinking.”
The Roosevelt Bar will serve craft cocktails and offer a large selection of whiskeys, Steinbroner said. Patrons will have access to a patio in the back, shared with the Frontier Club.
Steinbroner said the building, located at 126 E. Broadway Ave., is one of the few old structures in downtown Meridian.
"It's got 120-year-old floors, exposed brick, exposed beams," he said. "Given how cool the interior is, it seemed like a good place to have a nice cocktail."
The name of the bar pays homage to Roosevelt, who was inaugurated a year after the bar's structure was built and who visited Idaho in the early 20th century. The wall-mounted grizzly bear also is a tribute to Roosevelt, a famed hunter and grizzly slayer.
"Teddy is one of those rare political figures that history has been kind to. Everybody seems to still like him," Steinbroner said.
Renovations at The Roosevelt Bar are about 70% completed, Steinbroner said. The owner is hoping to open the bar in late February or March.
Barclay & Hill barbershop
Trevor Hill, a local barber who most recently cut hair at The Beardsmith in Garden City, said he is building his "dream barbershop," Barclay & Hill, in downtown Meridian.
Hill described the shop's barbering style as "rugged and refined." His specialty look is reminiscent of the Prohibition era, he said, when popular men's haircuts included slick comb-overs and side-swept hair with short sides.
Barclay & Hill will be a barbershop for "refined gentlemen" who "work hard and play hard" and aren't interested in the latest fads, said Hill, who added: Think Steve McQueen in a suit leaning up against his Porsche, or McQueen sitting on his Triumph motorcycle, covered in mud with a cigarette dangling from his mouth.
Like the bar next door, the barbershop will have original hardwood floors and exposed brick. It also will have barber chairs that are more than a century old, Hill said.
With similar design elements, the bar and the barbershop will complement each other, said Hill, who hopes to open the barbershop this spring.
"They go together quite well," he said.
The barbershop's name, Barclay & Hill, is a combination of two names: Hill's and his father-in-law's, Stuart Barclay, who played an "instrumental part in getting ... this shop up and running," Hill said.
He added, "This wouldn’t be what it has the potential of being without his assistance and help, and believing in me."