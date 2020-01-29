MERIDIAN — The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will host a public hearing Thursday, Feb. 6, on Graycliff Estates, a proposed subdivision that could contain hundreds of single-family homes and apartments on about 52 acres in south Meridian.
The applicant, Meridian-based Star Development Inc. owned by Allen Lee Centers, is requesting approval of a preliminary plat for the subdivision, which includes 200 single-family homes, zoned R-8 (medium-density residential), and 224 apartments, zoned R-40 (high-density residential). The plans also include a neighborhood park.
Star Development Inc. is also requesting a modification to the property's development agreement with the city. In 2015, the Meridian City Council approved plans for Graycliff Estates. Those plans included 66 fewer single-family homes than the current application.
The modified agreement, proposed by the developer, would add more homes on smaller lots, according to an application submitted to the city.
The Graycliff Estates property is located west of Meridian Road and east of Linder Road, along West Harris Street. Graycliff Estates is one of three projects being developed by Allen Lee Centers on more than 220 acres between Meridian and Linder roads.
The other developments are Biltmore Estates, a 90-home subdivision being developed in three phases on about 34 acres, and Brundage Estates, a 366-home subdivision on about 137 acres.
The three projects would bring nearly 870 residential units to the area. The single-family homes in Graycliff Estates are proposed to be built on smaller lots — 4,200 to 9,600 square feet — than homes in Biltmore Estates and Brundage Estates, which average more than 10,000 square feet per property.
The Graycliff Estates application says it is the developer's "desire to have each project satisfy the differing demands of the marketplace."
"Incorporating smaller lot sizes will accommodate the need for an affordable product and provide a greater range of options for the large number of (homebuyers)," the application says.
The public hearing for Graycliff Estates is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.