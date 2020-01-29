MERIDIAN — The Meridian City Council will host a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 65-unit subdivision called Hensley Station in west Meridian.
The applicant, Northern Land Development, is requesting the city annex about 7 acres and approve a preliminary plat for a subdivision with 59 townhouses and six single-family attached homes.
The requested zoning for the property — located at 462 N. Black Cat Road, just north of West Franklin Road — is R-15, or medium high-density residential. The property is currently zoned rural residential/agriculture in Ada County.
The public hearing for Hensley Station is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.