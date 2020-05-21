MERIDIAN — Hubble Homes, a Meridian-based homebuilder, is planning a large development in northwest Meridian that, if approved, will include 383 new homes, apartments and a medical campus.
The project, called Prescott Ridge, is on 127 acres just south of Chinden Boulevard and east of McDermott Road.
The medical campus on 15 acres would have a 90-bed hospital — similar in size and scope to the St. Luke and Saint Alphonsus medical centers in Nampa — and a medical office building, with "services geared toward women's health and pediatrics," the application said.
The residential portion would be on 108 acres, largely zoned medium-density residential except for 8 acres of high-density zoning for attached single-family homes and apartments. Another 12 acres would include amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, playgrounds and a dog park.
The West Ada School District also owns a lot on the property for a future middle school.
A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled with the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission on July 16. Hubble Homes wants Meridian to annex the 127-acre site, which is currently in Ada County, and for Meridian to approve a preliminary plat for the building plans.
"We chose this site due to its proximity to services, parks, expanding infrastructure and future schools," said the application, submitted by project engineer KM Engineering.
North Meridian saw the highest number of new single-family homebuilding permits last year, compared with central and south Meridian, according to Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho's 2019 Development Monitoring Report.
Owyhee High School, a new school in the West Ada School District, is under construction west of McDermott along Ustick Road and is expected to open in fall 2021.
New commercial business is coming to northwest Meridian, as well. Along Chinden, a new WinCo Foods is under construction at Linder Road in the Linder Village shopping and lifestyle center, and a new Costco Wholesale is going in at Ten Mile Road. Costco earlier this year asked the city of Meridian to approve building permits, BoisDev reported, but the retailer has yet to announce an opening date. WinCo anticipates a fall opening, according to the Linder Village website.