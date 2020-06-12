MERIDIAN — PillPack, an Amazon-owned online pharmacy, is planning to build a call center in Meridian, which will create 500 full-time jobs.
As first reported by the Idaho Statesman, PillPack requested permits through the city of Meridian for the $7.1 million project. The 78,000-square-foot call center, located southwest of the intersection of Overland and Eagle roads, is expected to open in 2021, a company spokesperson said in an email.
The Meridian location will complement PillPack’s existing Customer Service Center in Salt Lake City, the spokesperson said. PillPack delivers medications in pre-sorted dose packaging, coordinates refills and renewals and ensures shipments are sent on time, the spokesperson said.
PillPack customer service employees are trained to handle questions about insurance coverage, prescription refills and renewals, pharmacy services and billing. PillPack also has registered pharmacists on call.
The call center will create more than 500 new full-time jobs, with hourly wages starting at $15 along with increases based on tenure and training, the spokesperson said.
Jobs will be posted at pillpack.com/careers.