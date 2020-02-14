A new look for Meridian Homecourt
Community members are invited to see the latest renovations and tour Meridian Homecourt 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Refreshments will be provided.
Staff are eager to showcase the various recreation offerings. If you’d like to try pickleball, please be sure to bring tennis shoes.
The Homecourt facility is approximately 49,000 square feet, with 35,000 square feet comprised of four NBA-sized basketball courts, the city’s website states. There is also Bay 5, a 7,000-square-foot area. In this square footage there are 14 pickleball courts and seven volleyball courts. The purpose of Meridian Homecourt is to offer community members indoor recreation year-round.
Meridian Homecourt is at 936 Taylor Ave. More information is available at www.meridiancity.org/homecourt.
Take a date to Woo at the Zoo
Love is in the air for animals of all kinds. Zoo Boise is hosting Woo at the Zoo, a romantic date-night opportunity featuring dinner, dessert, drinks and chocolate while learning “the intimate secrets of exotic animal dating and mating.” Find out how Zoo Boise animals woo each other starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Wine will be available for purchase.
Cost is $50 for non-members and registration is required. Register over the phone by calling the Fort Boise Community Center at 208-608-7680.
Zoo Boise is home to over 300 animals from more than 100 species, Zoo Boise states on its Facebook page. Zoo Boise education programs are sponsored by Albertsons. Find out more at zooboise.org.
Celebrate the love of bicycles at Bikin’ for Lovin’
Bikin’ for Lovin’ is a social bike ride event through Boise culminating in a party at 10 Barrel Brewing. The event is kid friendly and open to everyone, whether you’re riding solo or with friends.
A social hour begins 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 S. Lusk St. Riders can meet new friends, have a beer and gear up. Participants will ride to 10 Barrel Brewing at 6:15 p.m. where a Silent Disco, food and brews will be featured until 10 p.m. There will also be games, a raffle and “the famous” tandem bike photo booth. “Rad lights for the ride and sweet disco gear” are encouraged.
Cost is $12 for non-members, and raffle ticket prices range $6 to $50. All proceeds benefit Boise Bicycle Project, a nonprofit bicycle cooperative offering bicycle education and access to affordable refurbished bicycles, the website states. Find more information and purchase tickets through www.boisebicycleproject.org.