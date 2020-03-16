MERIDIAN — Students at Renaissance High School, which shares a campus with Idaho State University Meridian, did not come into contact with an ISU-Meridian student who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Sunday.
The ISU-Meridian student, an Ada County woman in her 50s, attended a conference in New York City in recent weeks, state officials said in a news conference on Friday. After learning that the student may have been exposed to the coronavirus at the conference, where multiple people tested positive for COVID-19, ISU-Meridian closed its campus for cleaning on Friday.
The West Ada School District said in a statement the ISU-Meridian student did not come into contact with Renaissance students or other West Ada students who attend a class on the ISU campus.
Central District Health, which is investigating who might be at risk to exposure on the campus, told West Ada officials their students are not at risk.
"(Central District Health) epidemiologists assured us that this individual did not come into contact with West Ada School District students," the statement reads. "This is based on Central District Health’s investigation into who the individual with COVID-19 came into contact with while at the ISU facility."
The West Ada School District originally planned to hold classes Monday, but changed course Sunday night and will now be closed until March 30.
"We are focused on doing what is best for our students, our families, and the community as a whole," district Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells said in a statement. "Events are changing rapidly, and we will be meeting often to review what steps we will need to take next."
The ISU Meridian campus was closed Monday "out of an abundance of caution," according to the school's coronavirus website. ISU extended its spring break for all campuses — the two-week break will begin March 16 and end March 27. Following spring break, "classes will resume using distance-based instruction," the website says.